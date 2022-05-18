PARTY TYME KARAOKE EN ESPAÑOL YOUTUBE CHANNEL REACHES MILESTONES

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Sybersound, a record company based in Malibu, CA and distributed by Universal Music Group, is proud to announce that the Party Tyme Karaoke En Español YouTube channel has surpassed 150,000 subscribers and 125,000,000 views since its launch in 2019.

The wildly-popular YouTube channel features top hit songs from several Spanish-language genres, and provides endless hours of free family fun, and includes a very large song library.

Management Commentary:

Steve Clarke, Sybersound COO/CFO, exclaimed, "We are extremely happy to have provided a much-needed karaoke platform for the global Spanish-speaking community! We wanted to excite karaoke enthusiasts by offering thousands of hit songs, and by releasing several new videos each week. Consumers have responded by frequenting the site, providing excellent reviews, and spreading the word, causing an explosive 9% monthly growth rate!"

About Party Tyme Karaoke:

Party Tyme is the leading brand name in karaoke, with sales of 18 million CDs. Now available on many digital platforms, the Party Tyme Karaoke subscription-based app and linear streaming channels reach hundreds of millions of households and devices. Party Tyme offers the best-sounding karaoke library on the market, with 20,000+ songs to choose from in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and other languages. The catalog contains the most popular songs of all time from various genres including Pop, Rock, R&B, Country, Oldies, Standards, Kids songs, and more. Exciting new releases keep users up to date with the latest current hits. Perfect for parties with friends & family, Party Tyme provides music for singers of all ages.

For more information, please visit https://www.partytymestreaming.com, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJdYYa_ikkx_2eU5pNU3nw.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817187/Sybersound_Records_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sybersound Records