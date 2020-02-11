Partzilla OEM Parts Retailer Sponsors Champion For Third Year Running

ALBANY, Ga., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Partzilla.com, a division of the Outdoor Network Corporation and a leading online retailer of ATV, motorcycle, UTV, snowmobile, and PWC parts, is pleased to announce the launch of a third year of the company's partnership with Scott Champion as he tackles the 450SX class of the AMA Supercross series.

A New Season, New Equipment, and a New Teammate

Scott Champion with his Partzilla-Sponsored 2020 Honda CRF450R Scott Champion Kicking up Dirt at a Practice Session Aboard his 2020 Honda CRF450R

"I am feeling very comfortable going into 2020 on this new machine."

—2020 AMA Supercross rider Scott Champion

The 2020 season brings changes for Scott Champion, moving from the Yamaha nameplate to pilot a 2020 Honda CRF450R in the Supercross series.

Equipped with motorcycles from Progressive Powersports of Granbury, TX, Champion will practice and train at TexPlex Park outside Fort Worth, TX. He'll be joined by his new teammate, Brock Papi. This season, the 19-year old Papi will compete in the Lites class.

2020 Scott Champion AMA Supercross Schedule

The 5'9", 160lb Temecula, CA native Scott Champion is in his twelfth professional season. Champion and Partzilla will appear in seven rounds of the AMA Supercross series in 2020:

Feb 15 Tampa, FL

Feb 22 Arlington, TX

Feb 29 Atlanta, GA

Mar 7 Daytona Beach, FL

Apr 4 Denver, CO

Apr 25 Las Vegas, NV

May 2 Salt Lake City, UT

Scott Champion, Partzilla, and More Partners for 2020

Along with Partzilla.com, Scott Champion will also be supported by the following sponsors for 2020: Arai, Tucker Powersports, D'cor Visuals, Answer Racing, Pro Taper, Gaerne, Matrix Concepts, FCP Racing, FMF, Rekluse Motorsports, Dedicated Ride Co., Twin Air, Moto Tape, Motul USA, and Devol Racing.

About Partzilla.com

Partzilla is one of the nation's largest powersports parts retailers, with over a million OEM parts available for Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Polaris, Can-Am, Arctic Cat, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo and Suzuki motorcycles, ATVs, PWCs and snowmobiles.

Partzilla customers enjoy fast shipping from two distribution centers. The Reno, NV distribution center opened in 2018 to serve customers in the western U.S., and the Albany, GA facility houses a distribution center along with a fully-equipped video production studio, where the company produces high-quality instructional videos for both the novice and experienced mechanic. Hundreds of videos covering a wide range of vehicles and repairs can now be found on Partzilla's YouTube channel.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chelsea Brooks

233893@email4pr.com

(229) 299-9559

SOURCE Partzilla.com