Parus Files Patent Lawsuit Against Amazon for Infringement of its Proprietary Voice Search Technology

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parus Holdings, Inc. announced today that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas against Amazon.com, Inc. The lawsuit alleges that Amazon infringes two Parus patents on voice-user interface technologies for retrieving information. The lawsuit is based on U.S. Patent nos. 9,451,084 and 7,076,431. Parus is seeking all available remedies, including damages and injunctive relief.

This award winning Parus technology is the result of significant human research and financial assets dedicated to building its technology systems and intellectual property portfolio, including its many U.S. and foreign patents issued to Parus. "Parus has made significant investments in developing its technology and Parus intends to vigorously defend its patent portfolio and other intellectual property," said Taj Reneau, Chairman and CEO.

About Parus Holdings, Inc.

Parus Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of voice-driven unified communications and voice assistant solutions, including messaging, voice search, collaboration, presence and real-time communications for mobile communities and businesses. Our patented voice-driven solutions, our deep understanding of the needs and challenges of the customers we serve, and our passion for outstanding customer service have kept Parus at the forefront of the voice communications industry for more than twenty years. Parus brands include Webley, WebleyMD, Parus Interactive and CommuniKate. Parus Holdings, Inc., founded in 1997, is a venture-backed, privately held company headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Bannockburn, Illinois.

SOURCE Parus Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.parus.ai

