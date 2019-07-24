Parus Files Patent Lawsuits Against Google, Apple, Samsung, and LG for Infringement of its Proprietary Voice Search Technology

CHICAGO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parus Holdings, Inc. announced today that it has filed four patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas against Google, LLC, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd and Samsung Electronics America, Inc., and LG Electronics, Inc. and LG Electronics USA, Inc. ("the "Defendants"). The lawsuits allege that each Defendant infringes two Parus patents on voice-user interface technologies for retrieving information. The four lawsuits are based on U.S. Patent nos. 9,451,084 and 7,076,431. Parus is seeking all available remedies, including damages and injunctive relief.

This award winning Parus technology is the result of significant human research and financial assets dedicated to building our systems and intellectual property portfolio, including our many U.S. and foreign patents issued to Parus. "Parus has a responsibility to its shareholders and customers to protect the investments Parus has made in its innovative technologies. Parus intends to vigorously defend its valuable patent portfolio and other intellectual property," said Taj Reneau, Chairman and CEO.

About Parus Holdings, Inc.

Parus Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of voice-driven unified communications and voice assistant solutions, including messaging, voice search, collaboration, presence and real-time communications for mobile communities and businesses. Our patented voice-driven solutions, our deep understanding of the needs and challenges of the customers we serve, and our passion for outstanding customer service have kept Parus at the forefront of the voice communications industry for more than twenty years. Parus brands include Webley, WebleyMD, Parus Interactive and CommuniKate. Parus Holdings, Inc., founded in 1997, is a venture-backed, privately held company headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Bannockburn, Illinois.

