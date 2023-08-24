PARVIS ANNOUNCES NEW INVESTOR AGREEMENT WITH NORTHERN ALLIANCE TRUST

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company''), a technology-driven real estate company focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, today announced a new investor agreement with Northern Alliance Trust ("NAT").

The Company has reached a new milestone with this agreement, reinforcing its strategic efforts to offer a new type of service in the industry and revitalizing an outdated system with its leading tech-enabled platform and seamless, transparent process.

"We are thrilled to announce our investor agreement with Northern Alliance Trust," said David Michaud, Parvis' Chief Executive Officer. "Parvis remains focused on its mission to democratize access to real estate investing to the masses and simplify the process at every step. As a result, we have been dedicated to growing our EMD service vertical and expanding our product portfolio, and we are excited to unlock growth opportunities for our partners and long-term value for Canadian investors. We look forward to working with the team at NAT."

NAT is a Mutual Fund Trust affiliated with Northern Alliance Financial Corp., that offers investors access to the private residential mortgage lending market, secured by equity in real property in Western Canada. The company has a track record of providing consistent, profitable returns, as well as straightforward investing opportunities.

As part of its agreement with NAT, Parvis, via its subsidiary Parvis Fintech Inc., will become their investment platform as an Exempt Market Dealer (EMD), enabling cost-saving opportunities and efficiency improvements with its compliance and regulatory services. Taking the burden of administrative work off NAT will allow them to focus their efforts on creating value for their investors and raising capital for their funds.

About Northern Alliance

Northern Alliance Financial Corporation was founded in 2015 on successful, disciplined lending practices that the management team developed in previous ventures. Its expertise in lending, underwriting, and loan management was transferred to Shelter Lending in 2020 and positions the mortgage income funds and Shelter Lending for unparalleled success in Western Canada's private lending market. Northern Alliance Financial manages residential mortgage income funds focused on providing their investors access to the real estate market by investing in residential mortgages in Western Canada.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis Fintech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Parvis, is registered as an Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian Provinces. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release of Parvis contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Parvis' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This news release is not intended for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States.

