Parvis Announces Two New Investor Agreements With Harvestd Ventures and Parametric Properties

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis'' or "the Company''), a technology-driven real estate company focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, today announced the addition of Harvestd AgTech Ventures Inc., ("Harvestd'') and Parametric Properties Inc. ("Parametric'') as new Exempt Market Dealer (EMD) issuer clients; a burgeoning vertical of the company.

While fulfilling its mission to open up access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities and increase liquidity in private assets, Parvis has identified a unique need-gap within the market for an efficient and scalable EMD solution platform. Complimentary to the business model, Parvis will now be onboarding issuers and developers in order to help process and service investors.

"We are delighted to announce investor agreements with Harvestd and Parametric," said David Michaud, Parvis' Chief Executive Officer. "In today's environment, companies are looking to focus on the execution of their business, unlocking from the workload associated with EMD services - and for which we can seamlessly handle through our leading tech platform at Parvis. This is an exciting vertical emerging at Parvis, where we will provide value to issuers while driving new revenue into the business. We look forward to our work with these teams."

Harvestd is the capital funding and growth partner of indoor agriculture and a subsidiary of Cultivatd Inc., an indoor farming brokerage and "Farming as a Service" (FaaS) provider. Cultivatd Inc. is partnered with over 50 of the most innovative and efficient 'best in class' AgTech providers worldwide. Harvestd has a significant deal flow pipeline of over $600M for venture, growth and real asset investment opportunities within the indoor and vertical farming sector at large.

In a similar partnership, Parvis signs EMD services with Parametric, a Victoria, BC based real estate investment company focused on building a portfolio of quality multi residential properties that provides attractive returns for its investors. Parametric assesses, acquires and develops undervalued properties in Victoria with a view to capital appreciation and eventual resale.

For both Harvestd and Parametric, Parvis will provide comprehensive EMD services including marketing, capital raising, investor relations and potentially secondary market services. The EMD service vertical represents an exciting new segment of business for Parvis. Outsourcing EMD services to Parvis will allow companies to offload and streamline their administrative work in order to focus on their core business, and in turn drive revenue within Parvis. Growing this segment of the business will enable Parvis to achieve the core vision of democratizing real estate and alternative investment to scale.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

