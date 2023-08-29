PARVIS ENGAGES CANACCORD GENUITY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR

News provided by

Parvis Invest Inc.

29 Aug, 2023, 13:21 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven real estate company focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, today announced that it has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord Genuity") as its financial advisor as part of a process to seek potential transactions to maximize shareholder value.

"We are pleased to share that Canaccord is Parvis' new financial advisor," said David Michaud, Parvis' Chief Executive Officer. "In today's volatile market, companies and investors alike aim to optimize investment opportunities and secure profitable transactions."

Canaccord Genuity is an independent, global, full-service investment bank, and has significant knowledge and exposure to the financial services and real estate sectors, which will be instrumental in Parvis' efforts to offer a seamless, transparent, and empowering investing experience. Further announcements will be made if and when such announcements are appropriate.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis Fintech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Parvis, is registered as an Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian Provinces. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release of Parvis contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Parvis' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. This news release is not intended for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States.

SOURCE Parvis Invest Inc.

