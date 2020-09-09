Parvizi Surgical Innovation Announces Investment And Partnership With Coracoid Solutions, LLC

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parvizi Surgical Innovation, LLC (PSI) is pleased to announce an investment and partnership with Coracoid Solutions, LLC (CCS), an early-stage medical device company focused on sports medicine procedures.

Founded by Nathaniel Cohen, MD, and Phil Davidson, MD, both board-certified orthopedic surgeons with 20+ years' experience in medical device development, CCS is currently developing proprietary technology to address the challenges inherent in AC Reconstruction.

"Historically speaking, high failure and complications rates, and limited options for arthroscopically assisted repairs have dissuaded surgeons from surgical repair," said Nat Cohen, MD. "The development of this integrated system provides a turnkey solution which should yield better results and therefore greater adoption."

Used in combination to repair disruption of the AC/CC ligaments, the products have clinically demonstrated an easier, safer, and more biomechanically sound reconstruction method. A minimally invasive, single-use device, the J-Pass™ allows safe passage under the Coracoid and Clavicle, while the M-Fix™ provides a wide prosthetic weave with a low-profile locking buckle. The M-Fix™ can be incorporated with clavicular plating or can be used alone, providing a differentiated solution for surgeons.

CCS has seen excellent clinical results to date and is preparing for limited commercialization. The products have been issued patents and been cleared as 510k by the FDA. The platform technology is positioned for other applications, including cerclage and soft tissue fixation, and will be further developed through the partnership between CCS and PSI.

"These proprietary products from CCS have the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes in AC Reconstruction," said Dr. Gerald Williams, Professor, Orthopaedic Surgery, Jefferson Medical College, Director, Shoulder and Elbow Center, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, and PSI member. "Our partnership with CCS aligns with our mission and allows for further development of these applications and many others."

Parvizi Surgical Innovation, LLC (PSI) fosters the growth of new technologies through research and development. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Javad Parvizi, it is our purpose to further advance healthcare for both the patient and provider with the collective knowledge of devoted clinicians, world-class surgeons, and scientists. Through licensing, funding, partnering, and innovative development, PSI strives to better the lives of patients.

