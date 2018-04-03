PAS Adds Industry Heavy Hitters to OptICS Keynote Agenda

General Michael Hayden , Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) and currently Principal at The Chertoff Group, presents "Managing Consequences in an Age of Rising Cyber Aggression"

, President and CEO of AspenTech, presents "Optimizing Assets & Achieving Operational Excellence without Sacrificing Security or Safety" Walter Pinto , Sr. Director Global Projects and Engineering at LyondellBasell, presents "Imagine Transformational Performance in the Age of Digitalization"

April 11th

Harvey Ivey , VP of Technical Services at Southern Company, presents "Finding Balance in Four Dimensions – Safety, Compliance, Security, and Performance"

The theme of this year's conference, "Where OT Security & Safety Intersect," underscores its focus on real-world solutions to critical infrastructure challenges. The event will also include thought-provoking panel discussions, an industrial technology showcase, and technical tracks featuring best practices and case studies for ICS cybersecurity, safety, and operational risk management.

"PAS OptICS 2018 will feature an incredible lineup of speakers," says Eddie Habibi, Founder and CEO of PAS Global. "With companies such as Schneider Electric providing details on TRITON/TRISIS as well as LyondellBasell and Southern Company sharing proven industry best practices on safety and cybersecurity, attendees will gain invaluable insights they can take back to their organizations. PAS OptICS is an industry conference that is a must-attend for anyone who is tasked with identifying and managing risk in industrial process facilities."



OPTICS 2018 INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION

Information on registration and sponsorship opportunities can be found online at optics.pas.com.

About PAS

Founded in 1993, PAS is a leading provider of software solutions for ICS cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability to the energy, process, and power industries worldwide. PAS solutions include industrial control system cybersecurity, automation asset management, IPL assurance, alarm management, high performance HMI™, boundary management, and control loop performance optimization. PAS solutions are installed in over 1,380 facilities worldwide in more than 70 countries. PAS was recently named the #1 Global Provider of Safety Lifecycle Management by ARC Advisory Group including #1 rankings within Chemical, Power Generation, Refining, and Oil & Gas. For more information, visit www.pas.com. Connect with PAS on Twitter @PASGlobal or LinkedIn.

