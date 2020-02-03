PAS Global Introduces Solutions to Ensure OT Integrity

Industrial operations are at a critical juncture. Digital transformation and Industrie 4.0 hold great potential to unlock new business value by harnessing the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), 5G, Big Data, and Operational Technology (OT) systems. The increase in technology complexity, smarter hackers, and active nation-states are expanding the OT attack surface and industrial cyber threat, putting at greater risk process safety, reliability, and profitability.

To address this challenge, industrial operations must increase focus on cybersecurity while maintaining continuous vigilance on safety. Stated simply, organizations need to ensure OT integrity in the face of unprecedented opportunity and risk. PAS has introduced new and updated products to optimize the integrity of industrial assets and reduce cyber risk, improve process safety and reliability, and ensure OT data health.

PAS Cyber Integrity prevents, detects, and remediates industrial cyber threats. Version 6.5 introduces an enhanced user experience for OT asset inventory information and data collection and transfer. This release also provides support for multiple integration methods (REST API, Syslog, SQL, CSV, SDK), integration with Darktrace, and Microsoft Windows event analytics;

Version 6.5 introduces an enhanced user experience for OT asset inventory information and data collection and transfer. This release also provides support for multiple integration methods (REST API, Syslog, SQL, CSV, SDK), integration with Darktrace, and Microsoft Windows event analytics; PAS PlantState Integrity (formerly PlantState Suite) reduces process safety risks and optimizes profitability. Version 8.7 introduces enhancements to Independent Protection Layer (IPL) Assurance that include sensor monitoring and voting, analysis filtering, and process trip reporting. This release also includes an expanded dashboard widget library and easy-to-use custom Wizard Widget functionality;

(formerly PlantState Suite) Version 8.7 introduces enhancements to Independent Protection Layer (IPL) Assurance that include sensor monitoring and voting, analysis filtering, and process trip reporting. This release also includes an expanded dashboard widget library and easy-to-use custom Wizard Widget functionality; PAS Decision Integrity enables trusted data for decision-making. Version 1.0 leverages digital twins and capabilities from PAS Automation Integrity and PlantState Integrity to provide OT data health monitoring (data chain accuracy and visualization), data lake enrichment (OT configurations, references, and context), and OT edge analytics (for operational and safety risk).

These new product releases are being demonstrated in the PAS booth (#3) at the ARC Forum in Orlando, FL. PlantState Integrity 8.7 is available today. The other releases will be generally available by the end of March.

"AmSty have been a PAS customer for more than ten years and we depend on their PlantState Integrity and Automation Integrity software to help optimize process safety and reliability," said Alan Clark, Process Control Manager of AmSty, a leading integrated producer of polystyrene and styrene monomer.

"The ability to operate securely, safely, and profitably has never been more challenging as digitalization efforts open up operational technology (OT) systems and expand the cyber attack surface," said Eddie Habibi, CEO and Founder of PAS. "Industrial organizations are struggling to build and maintain OT asset inventories and establish effective configuration change management practices."

"The scope of OT assets is broad, and not all these devices are readily detectable on IP-based networks," said Larry O'Brien, Vice President of Research, ARC Advisory Group. "Having visibility all the way down to the device level is necessary to build good configuration management and management of change practices. It's one thing to build an asset inventory, but configuration management is equally critical to threat response and recovery."

According to Gartner1:

"Business stakeholders require significant changes in network connectivity between traditional OT systems and information-focused IT systems that use OT data to gain competitive advantage, optimize uptime, and develop new products and services."

"Looking ahead, although 5G's high capacity, wireless flexibility and low latency will eventually make it a choice to support OT, the abundance of data flows and connection points will grow exponentially, thereby increasing threat vectors and risk."

"Industrial organizations must find a better way forward by managing cybersecurity, process safety, and digitalization in an integrated fashion," Habibi added. "PAS customer engagements across the globe are confirming the value of simultaneously optimizing safety, reliability, and profitability by ensuring OT integrity. The bi-directional integration between PAS Cyber Integrity and Darktrace is a strong example of how we are improving visibility across IT and OT teams."

1 Gartner Market Guide for Operational Technology Security; Katell Thielemann, Ruggero Contu, Wam Voster, Barika Pace; 5 November 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PAS Global

PAS, the OT Integrity company, delivers software solutions that prevent, detect, & remediate cyber threats; reduce process safety risks and optimize profitability; and enable trusted data for decision-making. With operations in over 70 countries, PAS helps many of the world's leading industrial organizations ensure OT Integrity from the sensor to the cloud – including 13 of the top 15 refining, 13 of the top 15 chemical, 4 of the top 5 pulp and paper, 3 of the top 5 mining, and 7 of the top 20 power generation companies. PAS was recently named the #1 Global Provider of Safety Lifecycle Management and #1 Alarm Management Provider by ARC Advisory Group and is named as a Representative Vendor by Gartner for OT Network Monitoring and Visibility and OT Endpoints Security. For more information, visit www.pas.com. Connect with PAS on Twitter @PASGlobal and LinkedIn.

SOURCE PAS Global

Related Links

http://www.pas.com

