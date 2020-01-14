PAS Global joins ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance as Founding Member

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAS Global LLC, the leading solution provider of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability in the energy, power, and process industries, announced today it has joined the International Society of Automation (ISA) Global Cybersecurity Alliance.

The objectives of the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance include the acceleration and expansion of standards, certification, education programs, advocacy efforts, and thought leadership. Member companies are actively collaborating on initiatives to promote the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, proliferate adoption of and compliance with the standards, and contribute to workforce education and certification programs.

"When we pair ISA's standards expertise with the real-world experience of companies like PAS, we can make major strides in advancing cybersecurity," said ISA Executive Director Mary Ramsey.

"Our founding members are united in their belief that security is a journey, not a destination, and they're committed to developing the resources that asset owners need to make progress," Ramsey continued. "We are proud to call PAS one of our founding members and we are excited to collaborate with their experts to deliver these solutions."

"The cyber threat to critical infrastructure has never been greater," said Eddie Habibi, Founder and CEO of PAS. "We believe the adoption of standards like ISA/IEC 62443 are highly beneficial to reducing the cyber risk to industrial organizations when coupled with technologies such as PAS Cyber Integrity that can enable those standards."

"We are proud to be a founding member of the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance and to be working with so many outstanding member companies and organizations to advance the cause for reducing global cyber risk," Habibi added.

PAS cybersecurity and process safety management solutions are installed in more than 70 countries in over 1,450 industrial facilities for over 535 customers, including 13 of the top 15 chemical companies, 13 of the top 15 refining companies, 7 of the top 20 power generation companies, 4 of the top 5 pulp and paper companies, and 3 of the top 5 mining companies in the world.

About PAS Global

Founded in 1993, PAS is a leading provider of software solutions for ICS cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability to the energy, process, and power industries worldwide. PAS solutions include industrial control system cybersecurity, automation asset management, IPL assurance, alarm management, high performance HMI™, boundary management, and control loop performance optimization. PAS was recently named the #1 Global Provider of Safety Lifecycle Management by ARC Advisory Group including #1 rankings within Chemical, Power Generation, Refining, and Oil & Gas. For more information, visit www.pas.com. Connect with PAS on Twitter @PASGlobal or LinkedIn .

