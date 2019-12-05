PAS Named as a Representative Vendor in Operational Technology Security by Gartner

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PAS Global LLC, the leading solution provider of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability in the energy, power, and process industries, announced today recognition by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the OT Network Monitoring and Visibility and OT Endpoints Security categories in the Market Guide for Operational Technology Security1.

The report indicates the following:

"Gartner inquiries and secondary research show that SRM [Security and Risk Management] leaders' interests are focused on asset discovery, anomaly and vulnerability detection, incident response, endpoint protection, and access management. SRM leaders are particularly interested in discovering, profiling, tracking and managing assets."

"The adage 'you can't manage what you can't see' continues to hold true, and having an accurate picture of all connected assets is key. Traditional point-in-time approaches to asset management, based on audit mindsets, are no longer enough."

The report also observes:

"The use of IT technologies to make physical changes to the state of OT systems and environments has unique safety, business continuity and physical security implications. Furthermore, porting IT security technology and practices to address OT security will not result in a more-secure OT environment. Because IT security products do not take OT specificity (e.g., inability to patch on-demand, OT protocols and the latency requirements of OT) into consideration, enterprises must carefully consider their approaches to OT security."

"PAS Global finds Gartner's research aligns closely with what we are observing in the market," said Eddie Habibi, Founder and CEO of PAS. "We believe the need for a detailed and accurate OT inventory is a foundational requirement for good OT cybersecurity practices. After all, you can't secure what you can't see."

"With an OT inventory, industrial organizations are able to assess, prioritize and remediate security vulnerabilities and better protect their organizations," Habibi continued. "Traditional, IT-centric security offerings lack the ability to build the detailed and accurate OT inventory needed for such analysis."

" PAS Cyber Integrity is unique in its ability to build this inventory and also capture OT configuration data, which can help detect unauthorized changes by hackers and other malicious actors that might result in process safety and reliability issues and which can be used to restore operations faster in the event of a security breach," Habibi added.

PAS cybersecurity and process safety management solutions are installed in more than 70 countries in over 1,450 industrial facilities for over 535 customers, including 13 of the top 15 chemical companies, 13 of the top 15 refining companies, 4 of the top 5 pulp and paper companies, and 3 of the top 5 mining companies in the world.

1 Gartner Market Guide for Operational Technology Security; Katell Thielemann, Ruggero Contu, Wam Voster, Barika Pace; 5 November 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PAS

Founded in 1993, PAS is a leading provider of software solutions for ICS cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability to the energy, process, and power industries worldwide. PAS solutions include industrial control system cybersecurity, automation asset management, IPL assurance, alarm management, high performance HMI™, boundary management, and control loop performance optimization. PAS was recently named the #1 Global Provider of Safety Lifecycle Management by ARC Advisory Group including #1 rankings within Chemical, Power Generation, Refining, and Oil & Gas. For more information, visit www.pas.com. Connect with PAS on Twitter @PASGlobal or LinkedIn .

