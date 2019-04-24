PAS Ranked #1 Global Alarm Management Software Provider by ARC Advisory Group

HOUSTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PAS Global, the leading solution provider of ICS cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability in the energy, power, and process industries, was named the #1 alarm management technology provider in the ARC Market Analysis Report: Alarm Management Global Market 2018-2023, a comprehensive global market study of alarm management suppliers for industrial process industries. PAS also grew their alarm management software business at a faster pace than any competitor in 2018. The ARC report is based on thousands of user surveys, telephone interviews, plant visits, and in-depth profiles of hundreds of suppliers and users.

"The alarm management market is growing at a healthy double-digit pace driven by new markets, migrations from older installations, and business drivers such as compliance with current standards like ISA 18.2," says Mark D. Sen Gupta, Research Director at ARC Advisory Group. "In addition, good alarm management practices lead to improved runtime and safety. PAS, which according to ARC research is the largest alarm management supplier, also has major relationships with many of the major DCS suppliers. The PAS PlantState Suite™, the company's flagship operations risk management platform, mitigates risk through improvements in operator situation awareness and decision support."

PlantState Suite (PSS) optimizes the alarm system and control loop performance and manages operational and safety boundaries and independent protection layers in all process industries. With PSS, companies gain:

Improved situation awareness and operator effectiveness

Greater speed and accuracy in detection and response to abnormal situations

Reduced severity of process upsets, and

Safer, more profitable plant operations

PAS technology is used by 13 of the top 15 chemical companies, 10 of the top 15 refining companies, and five of the top 15 power companies in the world. PAS is the recognized industry leader in improving operator effectiveness and has authored the definitive book on alarm management best practices, The Alarm Management Handbook.

"We are thrilled that ARC has once again recognized our alarm management leadership position," says Eddie Habibi, founder and CEO of PAS Global. "For more than 20 years, we have helped industrial facilities benchmark and optimize alarm system performance using PAS PlantState Suite and our widely adopted 7-step alarm management methodology. At PAS, we are committed to providing a comprehensive solution that helps the industry improve operational safety, reliability, and profitability."

If interested in the ARC Market Analysis Report: Alarm Management Global Market 2018-2023, please visit the ARC Advisory Group website for report details and purchase options.

About PAS

Founded in 1993, PAS is a leading provider of software solutions for ICS cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability to the energy, process, and power industries worldwide. PAS solutions include industrial control system cybersecurity, automation asset management, IPL assurance, alarm management, high performance HMI™, boundary management, and control loop performance optimization. PAS was recently named the #1 Global Provider of Safety Lifecycle Management by ARC Advisory Group including #1 rankings within Chemical, Power Generation, Refining, and Oil & Gas. For more information, visit www.pas.com. Connect with PAS on Twitter @PASGlobal or LinkedIn.

