PAS Releases Modular OT Cybersecurity Solution

HOUSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAS Global, the OT Integrity company, today announced Cyber Integrity™ now includes breakthrough in-product expansion to support industrial organizations as they mature their operational technology (OT) cybersecurity capabilities. The cyber risk for critical infrastructure and process industries is greater than ever as digitalization projects and remote work requirements have expanded the attack surface. Industrial organizations are focusing more on addressing cyber risk but are at different stages of maturity. New modular licensing and deployment options in Cyber Integrity version 7.0 provide flexibility to address specific needs as sites advance their OT cybersecurity maturity:

Cyber Integrity – Inventory Management: provides discovery and topology mapping of industrial control system environments down to Level 0 devices with unmatched depth and accuracy without passive network detection limitations and active network polling risks.

provides discovery and topology mapping of industrial control system environments down to Level 0 devices with unmatched depth and accuracy without passive network detection limitations and active network polling risks. Cyber Integrity – Vulnerability Management: includes inventory management and enables the identification of vulnerabilities hidden in industrial infrastructure, leveraging and enhancing regular feeds from the United States National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

includes inventory management and enables the identification of vulnerabilities hidden in industrial infrastructure, leveraging and enhancing regular feeds from National Vulnerability Database (NVD). Cyber Integrity – Enterprise: includes inventory and vulnerability & patch management as well as in-depth Level 3 to Level 0 OT asset configuration management with comprehensive cybersecurity configuration baselining, unauthorized configuration change detection, workflow-driven vulnerability remediation and incident response, risk analytics, compliance workflows and reporting, and backup and recovery support.

"PAS is introducing a breakthrough solution for industrial organizations to improve OT cybersecurity no matter their current state of maturity across sites," said Eddie Habibi, CEO and Founder of PAS. "Whether a site is working to build their security foundation with an accurate and detailed OT asset inventory, ready for vulnerability assessment and patch management, or looking to establish a mature enterprise program, PAS Cyber Integrity has them covered. This modular capability is increasingly needed as digitalization and the accelerating shift to remote work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic expand the industrial cyber-attack surface."

"When evaluating cybersecurity technologies, we looked for a solution that could expand as our needs developed," said Jamal Al-Balushi, Control & Automation Team Lead at Petroleum Development Oman. "Initially, our focus was to automate OT asset inventory, assess vulnerabilities, and prioritize our remediation efforts. This was part of a longer-term strategy to develop a mature enterprise OT cybersecurity program with back up & recovery and compliance reporting across sites. PAS Cyber Integrity meets our needs for today and will expand with us as we enhance our cybersecurity program in the future."

According to Gartner1:

"To manage the technology, information and resilience risk involved with cyber-physical systems, security and risk management (SRM) leaders should:

Prioritize asset discovery to establish a solid baseline of CPS in the organization, enhance the configuration management program and determine whether the disclosed vulnerabilities have an exploitation risk.

Broaden existing vulnerability management programs by incorporating industrial control system (ICS)-related disclosures, participating in industry-specific ISACs, or subscribing to an increasing number of vulnerability database services.

Update existing policies, such as for patch management and testing to recognize the operational and usage realities of CPS. Often, CPS cannot be patched. If it can, special cautions should be employed. Alternative compensating controls should also be evaluated."

As part of the announcement, PAS also unveiled a new OT Inventory Assessment Service. This service delivers an analysis of a site's current OT inventory, identifies gaps with industry best practices, and documents the business value of having a more detailed inventory in place. The service is offered at no charge to qualified organizations.

"With seamless, in-product expansion, PAS is making it easy for industrial organizations to address their immediate OT cybersecurity needs and incrementally unlock new functionality as their sites and programs mature," Habibi added. "Our assessment service helps OT teams understand the gaps which exist in their current asset inventory and strategies to close those gaps. The combination is a game changer for improving OT cybersecurity in critical infrastructure and process industries."

1 Gartner, "Facing New Vulnerabilities – Cyber-Physical Systems", Katell Thielemann, 26 March 2020.

About PAS Global, LLC

PAS Global, the OT Integrity company, delivers software solutions that prevent, detect, & remediate cyber threats; reduce process safety risks and optimize profitability; and enable trusted data for decision-making. With operations in over 70 countries, PAS helps many of the world's leading industrial organizations ensure OT Integrity from the sensor to the cloud – including 13 of the top 15 refining, 13 of the top 15 chemical, 4 of the top 5 pulp and paper, 3 of the top 5 mining, and 7 of the top 20 power generation companies. For more information, visit www.pas.com. Connect with PAS on Twitter @PASGlobal and LinkedIn.

SOURCE PAS Global

Related Links

https://www.pas.com

