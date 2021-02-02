PAS Releases Sensor Data Integrity

PAS Global announced Sensor Data Integrity to ensure configuration data integrity for smart and traditional sensors. Tweet this

The new Sensor Data Integrity module provides multi-vendor:

Discovery of smart, industrial IoT, and traditional analog sensors

Visibility to the complete inventory and potential cyber vulnerability for sensors

Creation of templates to define approved configuration for each sensor type

Automated detection of configuration errors

Automated identification of devices that don't match assigned templates

Cross-checking of parameters (ranges, units, etc.)

Support for large-scale, multi-site sensor deployments

Sensor signal tracing, validation and visualization

The information provided by Sensor Data Integrity can also be leveraged by sensor asset management systems (AMS) to support instrument calibration and can feed PAS Cyber Integrity™ to support cybersecurity vulnerability assessments.

"PAS has a strong history of customer-led innovation and the development of Sensor Data Integrity builds on that tradition," said Eddie Habibi, PAS Founder. "The expansion of smart sensors is making it increasingly difficult for operations teams to monitor for configuration drift and inconsistencies. This means teams are spending more time trying to find issues instead of correcting them, which increases the risk of poor plant performance and cyber vulnerabilities. PAS, now part of Hexagon, is the first technology provider addressing this challenge with a multi-vendor solution that works across OT systems."

With Sensor Data Integrity, industrial organizations will:

Reduce manual effort in reconciling sensor and field device configurations

Improve plant performance and reduce safety risk (e.g., fewer unit trips due to bad configurations)

Reduce sensor configuration drift and errors by more than 40%

Enhance decision-making with higher-quality sensor diagnostics

Leverage sensor data for vulnerability assessment and obsolescence planning

Reduce sensor-related cost overruns before startup (e.g., accelerated loop check out)

"Multi-vendor sensor configuration management is a long-standing challenge in the industrial sector and the problem is only getting worse with the proliferation of smart sensors," said Larry O'Brien, Research VP ARC Advisory Group. "In a 2017 study, ARC estimated the process industries lose as much as $1 trillion per year due to unplanned downtime. Misconfigured or inconsistent sensor configurations are key contributors to these events. We are pleased to see PAS, with support from key customers, has introduced sensor data integrity to address this pervasive and growing problem."

About PAS Global, LLC

PAS, part of Hexagon, delivers software solutions that prevent, detect, & remediate cyber threats; reduce process safety risks and optimize profitability; and enable trusted data for decision-making. With operations in over 70 countries, PAS helps many of the world's leading industrial organizations ensure OT Integrity from the sensor to the cloud – including 13 of the top 15 refining, 13 of the top 15 chemical, 4 of the top 5 pulp and paper, 3 of the top 5 mining, and 7 of the top 20 power generation companies. For more information, visit www.pas.com. Connect with PAS on Twitter @PASGlobal and LinkedIn.

Hexagon is a global leader in sensors, software and autonomous solutions. Hexagon (NASDAQ Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.9bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

SOURCE PAS Global, LLC

