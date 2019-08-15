PAS Welcomes Matthew Selheimer as Chief Marketing Officer

Matthew is an accomplished technology executive with more than two decades of experience in cybersecurity, IT operations, and enterprise business applications across marketing, sales, and technical roles. Most recently, he served as CMO of Alert Logic where he led programs for demand creation, customer engagement, and strengthening the company's partner ecosystem. Prior to that, Matthew was Vice President of Marketing at BMC Software driving demand generation, field marketing, and marketing operations.

"Matthew's experience leading marketing for cybersecurity and IT operations software companies is an ideal fit for advancing marketing as a catalyst for growth at PAS," said Eddie Habibi, Founder and CEO of PAS. "OT cybersecurity and process safety are top priorities for the industrial sector, and PAS software solutions help protect this critical infrastructure by mitigating cyber and operational risk. As CMO, Matthew will lead the effort to generate awareness and demand for PAS OT cybersecurity and operational risk management solutions and best practices."

PAS cybersecurity and process safety management solutions are installed in more than 70 countries in over 1,380 industrial facilities for over 520 customers, including 13 of the top 15 chemical companies, 10 of the top 15 refining companies, and 5 of the top 15 power companies in the world.

About PAS

Founded in 1993, PAS is a leading provider of software solutions for ICS cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability to the energy, process, and power industries worldwide. PAS solutions include industrial control system cybersecurity, automation asset management, IPL assurance, alarm management, high performance HMI™, boundary management, and control loop performance optimization. PAS was recently named the #1 Global Provider of Safety Lifecycle Management by ARC Advisory Group including #1 rankings within Chemical, Power Generation, Refining, and Oil & Gas. For more information, visit www.pas.com. Connect with PAS on Twitter @PASGlobal or LinkedIn.

