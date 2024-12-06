Pasaca Capital Founder Dr Charles Huang Received the "Outstanding Entrepreneur" Award at IABS Forum 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Biomedical Sciences ("IABS") honored Dr. Charles Huang with the "Outstanding Entrepreneur" award during its 2024 Forum, held in Ontario, California, from December 5th to 6th, 2024. This recognition was bestowed upon Dr. Huang for his exceptional contributions to the medical field, particularly his leadership in the global initiative to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Yongtian Li, President of the IABS, said that "Dr. Charles Huang's extraordinary wisdom, visionary leadership and insightful contributions have catalyzed innovation advancement in human health."

"I am honored and proud to receive IABS's Outstanding Entrepreneur Award, and I will continue to do whatever I can to help the world in meaningful way," says Dr. Charles Huang. "I will continue to invest in innovative technologies, products and solutions that will make a better, healthier, and safer world. Innova NanoJet Technologies Ltd is such a great example."

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Huang conceived the idea of utilizing low-cost, user-friendly, and rapid-resulting rapid test kits for "mass testing and repeated testing" as a means to contain the pandemic and facilitate economic reopening. He promptly established Innova Medical Group and coordinated with multiple suppliers to secure a substantial supply capacity. Notably, the United Kingdom was the first to adopt this strategy, which played a pivotal role in enabling the U.K. to become the first country to resume economic activity. Dr. Huang's company made unwavering efforts to overcome numerous challenges, including supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, and emerged as the preeminent supplier of such rapid test kits to the U.K. Government. Implementing rapid home testing as a strategy to combat a global pandemic represents a paradigm shift within the global health sector.

Innova NanoJet Technologies Ltd., founded by Dr. Charles Huang and a team of esteemed individuals, is a technology platform that harnesses its core technology to address a wide range of industries. These applications encompass public and private healthcare, agriculture, industrial facilities, energy efficiency enhancements, and emission control and reduction strategies. The company's inaugural commercial product is an indoor air purification and disinfection system. Notably, this filterless solution utilizes water exclusively to purify and disinfect indoor air with unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness. The product series has garnered numerous accolades and awards during the January 2024 CES Show held in Las Vegas, USA. These environmentally friendly and sustainable products have the potential to positively impact the lives of billions of individuals worldwide by improving the indoor environments they inhabit.

About Dr. Charles Huang

Dr. Huang is the founder and chairman of Pasaca Capital Inc., a California-based investment company with various global portfolio companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, TMT, industrials & automation, and entertainment.

Dr. Huang is a global philanthropist. His private Charles Huang Foundation (CHF) has donated over $100m to universities and hospitals and other institutions. His foundation focuses on education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship development.

During 2022 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Dr. Huang was recognized as one of the distinguished AAPI leaders and received the honor of "Excellence in Business" by California AAPI Legislative Caucus. In November 2021, Dr. Huang was named "Philanthropreneur of the Year" by the California State Assembly. Pasaca Capital was also named "Business of the Year" for its extraordinary contributions to the State of California and the world. In November 2022, Dr Huang was granted the "Champion of Free Enterprise" Award by the Academy of Strategic Management. In November 2024, Dr. Huang was recognized in the "2024 Forbes China 100 Most Influential Chinese" list.

More information about Dr Charles Huang and his foundation can be found at: charleshuangfoundation.org

About IABS Forum

The IABS Forum is organized by the International Association of Biomedical Sciences (IABS), a non-profit organization established in 2005 in Los Angeles, California, with the International Journal of Biomedical Sciences. IABS aims to foster intellectual exchange and collaboration across disciplines and countries, with a mission to advance human health by bringing together top medical professionals globally, promoting innovative therapies for challenging diseases, and supporting the development of new ideas in biomedical sciences.

Since 2020, the International Association of Biomedical Sciences (IABS) has hosted the annual IABS Forum, uniting leading scientists to share cutting-edge research. The 2023 Forum featured 30 world-renowned speakers, including Nobel laureate Dr. Thomas Südhof. The 2024 Forum brought together 26 global experts, including FDA officials and professors from Yale, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), six University of California campuses, the University of Southern California (USC), and City of Hope. Additionally, speakers from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East participated. More information about IABS can be found at: ia-bs.org

