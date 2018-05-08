Pasadena, California Fire Department Switches to Neste MY Renewable Diesel

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a low-carbon fuel produced from 100% renewable and sustainable raw materials. This premium diesel cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% and significantly reduces engine-out emissions, all while enhancing fleet performance. Unlike biodiesel, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a drop-in fuel that requires no blending and is compatible with all diesel engines.

Pasadena Fire Chief Bertral Washington, said that the switch to renewable diesel fuel has contributed to the City's goal of reducing its carbon footprint, thanks to exceptional work completed by staff to test this product. He said it has been seamless and smooth and his firefighters have had zero apparatus issues reported.

"We have received very positive feedback from personnel assigned to the apparatus. Firefighters and engineers have reported a reduction in vapors they are exposed to while fueling the trucks," Chief Washington said. "It has been a huge step forward for the health and safety of our firefighters and community."

Fire Station 32 Captain David Marquez, added that firefighters tasked with connecting their vehicle exhaust removal systems are reporting that the smell of exhaust has been reduced to near zero levels.

"Our fleet mechanic also has nothing but good things to report about the fuel," Captain Marquez said. "We will continue to assemble this kind of feedback with the hopes that it will assist in making this fuel available in all our city pumps," he said.

Pasadena Fire Station 32 is a special operations station with an Urban Search & Rescue Team who are experts in the fields of collapsed building, trench and confined space rescue. The team is rated as a Type 1 Heavy Rescue, which is the highest standard for Urban Search & Rescue that receive certification from the State of California Office of Emergency Services.

"We are so proud to be supporting Pasadena Fire Department's first responders with this clean, safe and odorless fuel that reduce fumes and is less harmful to the environment and especially to those risking their lives for their communities each day," said Jeremy Baines, vice president of sales, Neste US, Inc.

IPC (USA), Inc., headquartered in Santa Ana, California, is the exclusive distributor of Neste MY Renewable Diesel to the Pasadena Fire Department. Using exclusive distributors ensures supply chain integrity and guarantees the high quality of the fuel.

