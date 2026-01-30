Pasadena Jewish Temple Sues Edison Over Eaton Fire

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, a more than century-old religious and community institution, has filed a lawsuit against Southern California Edison over the destruction of its historic campus during the Eaton Fire in January 2025. The Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, a more than century-old religious and community institution, has filed a lawsuit against Southern California Edison over the destruction of its historic campus during the Eaton Fire in January 2025. Zimmerman Reed LLP represents the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center in the action.

According to the complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, electrical faults were detected on Edison transmission lines in the Eaton Canyon area shortly after 6:10 p.m. on January 7, 2025, during extreme fire weather conditions. Witnesses reported seeing arcing and sparks near Edison transmission towers, followed by the rapid spread of fire toward nearby communities, including PJTC's campus in Altadena.

The lawsuit alleges that Edison failed to follow its own wildfire safety protocols despite advance warnings, including Red Flag conditions and the area's designation as a High Fire Threat District. The complaint further alleges that Edison did not de-energize certain lines, failed to disable automatic reclosing, and left an idle, decommissioned transmission line in place — conditions PJTC contends allowed the fire to ignite and spread.

The Eaton Fire destroyed Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center's sanctuary, preschool, and community buildings, displacing congregational life and eliminating a physical home that had served generations of families since the early 20th century. While members of the congregation were able to rescue sacred Torah scrolls, the campus itself was lost.

"This case is about more than what was physically lost — it's about the emotional and spiritual devastation we have endured, and about strengthening our community's capacity to rebuild and move forward together," said Senior Rabbi Joshua Ratner. "Our congregation has been without a physical home for more than a year, at a time when our members had the deepest need for refuge and healing. While we've continued to gather and support one another, the loss is deeply felt. Seeking accountability is an important step toward rebuilding a place where our community can once again feel rooted, safe, and at home."

In recent public disclosures, Southern California Edison has acknowledged that its equipment was likely involved in the ignition of the Eaton Fire. PJTC's lawsuit seeks accountability for the destruction of its campus and injunctive relief aimed at preventing similar failures in the future.

"This complaint lays out a sequence of warnings, precautions, and decisions that existed to reduce wildfire risk — and shows how those safeguards were not followed," said Caleb Marker, partner at Zimmerman Reed. "For communities still displaced by the Eaton Fire, this filing is part of a longer recovery, rebuilding not only structures, but stability and a sense of home."

Zimmerman Reed and Murray Law Firm are representing Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center on a pro bono basis (meaning, without charging attorney's fees).

Despite the destruction of its campus, Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center has continued to gather, worship, and serve its community at temporary locations while planning for the future.

The case is Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center v. Southern California Edison, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Media Contact: Kellan Anderson

Phone: 800-755-0098

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zimmerman Reed