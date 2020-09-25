Pasadena Loves Local Campaign Announces the Launch of Pasadena Cares Grant Program

PASADENA, Texas, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 27, 2020, the Pasadena EDC Board of Directors approved the launch of the Pasadena Loves Local Campaign in partnership with the City of Pasadena and the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce to support the local business community.

"The overall goal for the campaign is to encourage residents and business owners to invest in Pasadena to support our local business community," said Suzette McDowell, Marketing Manager for Pasadena EDC. "As Pasadena works toward the rebuilding phase from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative for us to work collectively to support those who serve our community."

One of the campaign's main components will be the launch of the Pasadena Cares Financial Assistance Grant Program, designed to provide financial relief to the most vulnerable businesses who maintain operations in the City of Pasadena.

Grants will be awarded in the amount of $1,000.00 through a lottery process set to take place in two phases. A total of $250,000 has been approved to fund the grants program.

"It is essential for all of us to come together to support local businesses. The program will not only provide financial relief to struggling businesses but also help raise awareness on the importance of investing in our local community," said Steve Cote, Pasadena EDC Chairman.

Phase 1 of the grant applications and eligibility criteria are now available online at www.PasadenaLovesLocal.biz. Small businesses interested in applying are encouraged to review the application guidelines and eligibility criteria prior to applying.

Deadline to apply for Phase 1 of the grant program is Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:59 PM.

"It is an honor to help so many deserving businesses in our community," said Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner. "This grant program is just one example of the vital partnerships that make Pasadena a great place to do business."

Grant recipients will be contacted in late October and a special check distribution event will take place in November.

For more information and announcements for Phase 2 of the grants program, be sure to follow Pasadena EDC at www.PasadenaEDC.com or on social media FB: @PasadenaEDC, Twitter: @Pasadena_EDC, LinkedIn: @PasadenaEconomicDevelopmentCorporation.

SOURCE Pasadena Economic Development Corporation

