Pasadena Private Wealth Announces Irvine Office Relocation to Support Continued Growth and Client Needs

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasadena Private Wealth (PPW), a premier Southern California multi-family office and wealth management firm with over $1 billion in assets under management, today announced the relocation of its Irvine, California office to a new, state-of-the-art space at 2030 Main Street, Suite 1550. This strategic move underscores PPW's ongoing growth and commitment to delivering personalized, high-touch service to clients across Orange County and beyond.

Located in the heart of the Irvine Concourse, 2030 Main Street offers a prestigious corporate address within a pedestrian-friendly, amenity-rich business campus. The Class A, 16-story building is the tallest in the Irvine Concourse and carries LEED Gold certification for energy efficiency. The location offers clients and staff direct access to premium amenities and sweeping views of John Wayne Airport and the Saddleback Mountains.

"This move is a reflection of our long-term commitment to clients, our people, and the communities we serve," said Iain A. Whyte, Chairman and Founding Partner of Pasadena Private Wealth. "Our presence at 2030 Main puts us at the center of Orange County's economic activity and positions us to serve our clients at the highest level."

Just a half mile from John Wayne International Airport and with direct access to major freeways including the 405, 5, 55, and 73, the new location makes it easier for clients to connect with the firm while benefiting from a thriving business ecosystem that includes an array of recreation, hotels, dining, and professional services.

"Our new office gives us the infrastructure to support our growing team while enhancing the client experience with convenience, sophistication, and service," added Simon Reeves, Managing Partner of Pasadena Private Wealth and head of the Irvine office. "This is a natural next step in our evolution as we continue to grow alongside our clients' goals and ambitions."

In addition to the Irvine location, Pasadena Private Wealth maintains offices in Pasadena, Century City, Exeter, and Honolulu.

For more information or to schedule a visit to the new Irvine office, please visit www.pasadenaprivatewealth.com.

About Pasadena Private

Pasadena Private is a privately held multi-division financial organization based in Southern California. Through its family of companies - including Pasadena Private Wealth, Pasadena Private Lending, and Pasadena Private Strategic Advisors - the firm provides integrated financial solutions spanning wealth management, private credit, succession and exit planning, tax optimization, real estate funds, and private equity. Together, these divisions serve entrepreneurs, families, and institutions seeking long-term partnership and strategic guidance.

Learn more at www.pasadena-private.com.



