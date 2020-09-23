Pascal P. Piazza, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pascal P. Piazza, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of law as an Attorney with Zukowski Bresenhan & Piazza LLP.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Zukowski Bresenhan & Piazza LLP caters to the communities of Houston Texas with their specializing in Oil & Gas Real Estate Construction Commercial Law. They provide a substantial number of services for their clients like civil litigation, oil and gas litigation, oil and gas transactions, real estate/commercial construction, manufacturing and transportation, probate, employment, corporate counsel, bankruptcy, family, and personnel agency services.



With up to thirty-seven years in law with his Juris of Doctor Degree from the University of Houston, Pascal P. Piazza is proficient in oil and gas, real estate, construction, employment, sales of goods, business counseling, trade secrets, personnel placement, probate, and commercial law.



Pascal P. Piazza has played numerous roles in his community. He is the previous Co-Founder and President of the Houston Aces and awarded the 2018 UWS National Championship. He is the Former President of the Thirty and Over Recreational Soccer Organization, acting as president for 22 years. And for 15 years President Texas State Soccer Association located in South, Texas.



Mr. Piazza is a member of the Texas Bar Association and the Houston Bar Association and a co-founder and current president of the Houston Aces. Sharing in his knowledge, Mr. Piazza has published articles on oil & gas law, real estate law, and trade secrets law.



In his free time, Mr. Piazza enjoys soccer, and continued research in Archaeology, and Women in History.



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

