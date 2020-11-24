PASCO Scientific Extends Warranty Period for Thousands of Customers

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader in science and STEM education, PASCO Scientific, has launched a warranty extension policy for its educational products, which includes a one-year extension for products covered under PASCO's Five-Year Warranty. The company aims to support PASCO customers, most of whom are science educators whose teaching methods have undergone dramatic transformations in light of the ongoing pandemic.

PASCO customers with an active Five-Year Warranty will receive an additional year of warranty coverage. The policy change ensures that science educators have access to the company's robust warranty benefits throughout 2020, and as they transition back to hands-on learning.

With many schools utilizing hybrid and distance learning models, science educators have had fewer opportunities to use their hands-on equipment. "Educators have been going above and beyond to support their students during this time, and it's important that we continue to assist them where we can. We hope that this additional year of warranty coverage will help educators feel confident in returning to their hands-on PASCO equipment, when the time comes," said President and CEO of PASCO Scientific, Richard Briscoe.

For more information on PASCO's warranty extension policy and their Five-Year Warranty , visit the PASCO Scientific website .

SOURCE PASCO Scientific

Related Links

http://www.pasco.com

