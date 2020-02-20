PASCO Scientific Partners with Global Talent Mentoring to Support International STEM Learning

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PASCO Scientific announced a partnership with Global Talent Mentoring, an international STEMM program based in Germany, which will connect accomplished mentors with exceptionally gifted mentees. The partnership reinforces PASCO's dedication to STEM, as they prepare for their upcoming 2020 STEM Workshops and Summer Institute Workshops.

"Organizations that facilitate the success of the next generation of STEMM experts are really important to us, which is why we are excited about our partnership with PASCO," said Professor Dr. Heidrun Stoeger, Program Director of Global Talent Mentoring.

Global Talent Mentoring (founded by the UNESCO-recognized Hamdan Foundation), which launches in late 2020, is an international program dedicated to fostering excellence in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medical sciences (STEMM) for exceptionally talented students. The program will bridge geographic and cultural distances to connect bright minds with distinguished researchers, academics, and professionals from around the world.

"Professor Dr. Heidrun Stoeger and the University of Regensburg have demonstrated the significant impact mentor–mentee relationships have on the success of STEM students. As a prominent advocate of STEM, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to assist in cultivating great STEM minds around the globe," said Richard Briscoe, President and CEO of PASCO Scientific.

This March, PASCO will be hosting a series of STEM Workshops across the United States. The 36 workshops will bring STEM technology to conference halls and classrooms to provide U.S. educators with local opportunities for professional development.

Briscoe said, "These STEM Workshops give educators the chance to ask questions and get hands-on assistance with PASCO solutions. Our national representatives will be spending a day at each location to ensure that every attendee receives the assistance they need to be confident and successful with STEM technology in their classroom."

For educators seeking summer professional development, PASCO Scientific is hosting their annual Summer Institute Workshops in Roseville, California, this July. These workshops give educators the rare opportunity to get hands-on with any PASCO product, talk with specialists, and tour PASCO's headquarters. Educators interested in attending a multi-day workshop from July 13–16 or July 27–29 at PASCO's headquarters can register online .

