PASCO Scientific Receives Three Patents for Innovation in Science Education

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PASCO Scientific announced today that it has received three patents from the U.S. Patent Office for technologies used in the Smart Cart and Smart Fan Accessory, as well as their wireless sensor-pairing technology. Each patent confirms PASCO's dedication to innovating educational solutions that improve science learning.

"These patents protect PASCO's ongoing dedication to providing best-in-class science education solutions that ensure educators consistently receive the value and reliability that they have come to expect," said Richard Briscoe, President and CEO of PASCO Scientific.

U.S. Patent No. 10,481,173 covers the PASCO Smart Cart and wireless smart devices that integrate force, position, acceleration, and rotational sensing for science education. The patent claims cover twenty components of the Smart Cart's technology that contribute to its advanced sensing capabilities and powerful applications.

The patent for invention number 10,482,789 is for the PASCO Smart Fan, which provides a propulsive force to an integrated wireless device during science experiments. The patent claims include the ability to configure the propulsive force device to alter dynamic properties of the integrated wireless device. The Smart Fan's unique design enhances the Smart Cart's functionality by giving students a controllable propulsive device that helps them learn physics, as well as develop coding skills.

The patent for invention number 10,356,594 is for methods and devices for proximity in-app sensor pairing. The patent includes twenty claims that protect PASCO's wireless pairing technology, which arranges Bluetooth® sensors in order of their proximity to the user received signal strength indicator (RSSI) information. This technology improves wireless device pairing within crowded classrooms, where more than twenty devices may be used simultaneously.

The patents arrive as PASCO prepares for the December release of the new Smart Cart accessories. The patented Smart Fan allows students to control the Smart Cart speed using code-based commands or the manual push-button mode. This device gives educators an affordable method to teach constant force and coding skills. The Smart Ballistic Cart Accessory enables students to launch and catch a projectile from a moving cart using a time delay or using measurements from an attached Smart Cart. The Smart Cart Vector Display attaches directly to the Smart Cart to help visualize force, acceleration, or velocity vectors in real time. All of the accessories broaden the Smart Cart's teaching applications and provide educators with innovative ways to improve student learning.

SOURCE PASCO Scientific

