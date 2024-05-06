PASÉA HOTEL & SPA UNVEILS $5 MILLION RENOVATION, DEBUTING LŌREA RESTAURANT AND REFRESHING TREEHOUSE ON PCH ROOFTOP BAR

Southern California Guests and Locals Can Enjoy a New Coastal Dining Concept & Re-Envisioned Rooftop Lounge Overlooking the Pacific at the Luxe Huntington Beach Hotel

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paséa Hotel & Spa, set in Huntington Beach, unveils a $5 million renovation of its food and beverage program, transforming the property dining experience for guests and locals. The much-anticipated reveal includes Lōrea – a brand-new California coastal-inspired restaurant with a land and sea concept – in addition to a complete refresh of the hotel's wildly popular rooftop lounge, rebranded to Treehouse on PCH.

Lōrea at Paséa Hotel & Spa.

Culinary menus for both spaces are overseen by Paséa's recently appointed Chef de Cuisine Stefan Pierce and the property's new Executive Chef Scott Rackliff who brings years of experience as former Corporate Chef for celebrity Chef David Burke, in addition to culinary roles at luxury resorts across the United States.

"Paséa has long established itself as the quintessential Southern California escape – with unmatched ocean views and year-round programming," says Vincent Savignano, Director of Food & Beverage. "As the newest dining concepts in Huntington Beach, Lōrea and the refreshed Treehouse on PCH elevate the epicurean experience on-property and make Paséa a true culinary destination, while simultaneously raising the bar for the restaurant scene in Orange County."

Lōrea's design draws inspiration from the restaurant's oceanfront location, utilizing a coastal-inspired color palette. The new open-air setting enables a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. Guests also have access to a cozy, outdoor lounge area with a firepit. Lōrea's interiors feature walnut dining tables and booths, a lively community table, and an incredible 77' long stone bar, one of the longest in Orange County.

"Lōrea guests will revel in a chef-driven menu inspired by land and sea, abundant with seafood, premier beef cuts, hand-crafted libations, and immersive dining experiences that set the stage for memorable meals," says Executive Chef Scott Rackliff. "Our menu is approachable and meant to be interactive and shareable. We largely focus on locally sourced, sustainable ingredients while remaining sensitive and relevant to the seasons."

Signature Lōrea dinner dishes include Duck & Goat Charcuterie and Spicy Little Gems Salad, along with seasonal dishes like vegan Cavatelli, Seared Diver Scallops and Whole Market Fish. The restaurant spotlights a customizable Land & Sea menu, with a mix of cuts, filets, sauces and enhancements. Specialty desserts include a larger-than-life Carrot Cake, along with a signature Burnt Cheesecake. The restaurant offers immersive tableside experiences spotlighting a decadent Pavlova presented with a dry ice "smoke", and warm Parker House Rolls paired with a melting edible candle made of Turkish chili-lime butter.

Breakfast features lighter bites from Labneh with Roasted Fruits to the Smoked Salmon Flatbread, while lunch spotlights dishes like Mushroom Campanelle pasta, Grilled Market Fish Tacos and a Piri Piri Chicken Salad. On weekends, Lōrea will host a lively brunch on the expansive covered outdoor patio for guests to take in the coastal breeze.

Paséa's award-winning Mixologist Miguel Sandoval crafted a bespoke cocktail menu playing on classics, with dedicated Martini, Boozy, Seasonal, Dessert, and spirit-free libation selections, served with homemade infused liquors and syrups.

Upstairs at Treehouse on PCH, the reimagined rooftop lounge maintained its iconic life-size tree sculpture that envelopes the bar, while enhancing the space with deep-seated sofas by Restoration Hardware, teak daybeds, firepits clad with Taj Mahal quartzite stone and a freshly minted DJ booth. The layout was thoughtfully designed to maximize ocean views and provide idyllic golden hour moments that run into the evening.

The renewed menu at Treehouse on PCH offers a refreshing lineup of specialty cocktails crafted by Sandoval, plus a selection of beer, wine and 'free-spirited,' non-alcoholic offerings.

Lōrea is now open daily from 8AM– 10PM. Treehouse on PCH is open daily with varying hours. Reservations are bookable through Paséa Hotel & Spa's website. To find out more, visit www.paseahotel.com.

About Paséa Hotel & Spa

Paséa Hotel & Spa is located on the Pacific Coast Highway overlooking the Pacific Ocean and steps from the iconic Huntington Beach Pier. The property features 250 beautifully appointed ocean-view guestrooms and suites; brand-new California coastal-inspired restaurant Lōrea and refreshed rooftop lounge Treehouse on PCH; Aarna Spa, a Balinese-inspired spa with indoor and outdoor treatment areas and state-of-the-art fitness facilities; an ocean-view swimming pool; and more than 34,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces. For reservations or additional information, please contact Paséa Hotel & Spa at 855.622.2472; or visit paseahotel.com.

About The Meritage Collection

The Meritage Collection is a lifestyle and luxury hotel brand that blends iconic, one-of-a-kind places with locally inspired experiences designed for the curious traveler. Débuted in 2013, Meritage Collection is comprised of four hotels & resorts throughout California, Texas and Hawaii – The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, Hotel Viata in Austin and Ko'a Kea Resort on Po'ipu Beach in Kauai. Reflective of its California roots, the Meritage Collection offers a laid-back luxury service culture that caters to the modern-day traveler. For more information, please visit meritagecollection.com.

Media Contact

QUINN PR

Pasé[email protected]

SOURCE Paséa Hotel & Spa