Paseo Isleño: The Sustainable Villa Complex Designed by Dominican Starchitect Yermys Peña

MIAMI, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- In an effort to contribute positively to sustainable development goals, Dominican Starchitect Yermys Peña has dedicated herself to designing projects focused on user well-being and climate viability. This led to the idea of constructing Paseo Isleño, a villa complex in Punta Cana that will opt for EDGE certification, ensuring a minimum 20% energy and water savings.

Occupants will be able to enjoy a lifestyle that offers spaces with a natural, cozy, and fresh concept, perfect for comfortable living in this area.

Yermys Peña, the first Latina starchitect
The inspiration for these luxurious single-family villas comes from the Mediterranean: Icaria, Naxus, and Evia, with their clean and pure lines, extensive and symmetrical facades, and alluring and majestic spaces. Mediterranean architecture captivates both lovers of classical lines and modern enthusiasts. It is precisely for this reason that the concept was transposed to the Dominican Republic, recreating that microcosm of well-being and communion with nature, which has such a positive impact on human life.

"Constructions can indirectly cause pollution by using many resources for their operation. Therefore, it is important to include elements in their design that help maintain balance with the environment and make them sustainable. It is also necessary for them to be adaptable to extreme climate changes in order to guarantee minimal living conditions and ensure resistance in buildings," commented Peña.

The Paseo Isleño project arose from the intention to innovate architectural designs in the eastern part of the Dominican Republic, specifically the Punta Cana area, seeking to improve the quality of life in this important tourist zone through architecture. The objective was to develop contemporary family villas that provide a healthy, sustainable, and unique living space according to the residents' lifestyle.

Another strategy implemented was passive design, which takes advantage of the climate to maintain a comfortable temperature range in the home. It responds to the local climate and site conditions to maximize the comfort and health of building users while minimizing energy use.

Peña designed and constructed the first sustainable building in Santo Domingo, earning her the recognition as the first Dominican Starchitect. She has a bold and visionary style, incorporating unique elements into her designs, thinking outside the box. She is renowned for her free and independent spirit, creating innovative, functional, sustainable, harmonious, stable, and happy spaces. She has been the architect behind projects such as Villas Icaria, Evia, Naxus, and more. Her success showcases the ability of women to carve out space and overcome any challenge, no matter how difficult it may seem.

Yermys Peña is a prominent Dominican architect with extensive experience in sustainable design, bioclimatic architecture, and urban planning. She graduated as an architect at the age of 20 but has been working in the industry since the age of 19. She is recognized for her free and independent spirit, creating innovative, functional, sustainable, harmonious, stable, and happy spaces. She is the CEO Partner of Construger Construction Company and the founder of Studio YP, the first architectural design firm in the Dominican Republic. She created, designed, and constructed the first LEED Gold-certified sustainable building in Santo Domingo. Her success exemplifies the capability of women to earn their place and overcome any challenge, no matter how difficult it may seem. She has designed and built projects such as Corporativo Vista 311, Urban Houses, Paseo Isleño, Eco 23 Residences, Edificio Residencial BH, Centro de Salud y Formación NJSD, and more. Learn more at https://arquitecturayp.com/proyectos-de-studio-yp

