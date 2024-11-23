PASHA Holding forges global connections at COP29

News provided by

PASHA Holding

Nov 23, 2024, 04:06 ET

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PASHA Holding, a leading Azerbaijani company, successfully participated at COP29, reaffirming its dedication to climate action. As an Impact Partner at the event, PASHA Holding actively engaged in meaningful discussions, collaborated with global stakeholders, and shared its vision for a sustainable future.

Women in sustainability panel at COP29
Women in sustainability panel at COP29
Energy Transition panel at COP29
Energy Transition panel at COP29
Kapital Bank
Kapital Bank
PASHA Bank
PASHA Bank
AgroDairy
AgroDairy
Kapital Bank
Kapital Bank
PASHA Bank
PASHA Bank
PASHA Real Estate
PASHA Real Estate
Navigate the complexities of climate risks panel at COP29
Navigate the complexities of climate risks panel at COP29
PASHA Holding booth at COP29
PASHA Holding booth at COP29
PASHA Life
PASHA Life
Women in sustainability panel at COP29 Energy Transition panel at COP29 Kapital Bank PASHA Bank AgroDairy Kapital Bank PASHA Bank PASHA Real Estate Navigate the complexities of climate risks panel at COP29 PASHA Holding booth at COP29 PASHA Life

The holding's presence included a tailored booth in the Green Zone, alongside multiple thought-provoking sessions led by PASHA Holding companies, including PASHA Bank, Kapital Bank, PASHA Insurance, PASHA Life, AgroDairy, and PASHA Real Estate. These sessions addressed critical issues such as climate finance, sustainable agriculture, and the role of private sector leadership in fostering inclusive green transitions.

Through its participation, PASHA Holding leveraged the opportunity to exchange ideas, build relationships with regional and global peers, and learn from diverse experiences in tackling climate challenges. By engaging with stakeholders from government, international organizations, and the private sector, PASHA Holding enhanced its capacity to drive sustainable development initiatives in Azerbaijan and beyond.

Aytaj Mukhtazada, Head of PR and Communications at PASHA Holding, remarked:

"COP29 has been an extraordinary platform for us to amplify our sustainability vision and forge valuable connections. The insights gained and partnerships established here will enable us to align our strategies with global climate objectives while addressing the unique needs of our region. This experience underscores the importance of collaboration in creating impactful, long-term solutions to the challenges we all face."

Key elements of PASHA Holding's sustainability strategy include minimizing the environmental impact of its own operations, investing in projects that support the transition to net zero, and investing in technological innovation to address the challenges presented by climate change. In the near future, the group plans to conduct comprehensive diagnostics and gap analysis across its subsidiaries to set specific goals to decrease our carbon footprint, including supply chain, support the customers in their transition journeys and increase investments in green initiatives. Additionally, PASHA is committed to empowering its stakeholders through education and collaboration, ensuring that sustainability is embedded across the wider economy. These plans include supporting the development of a sustainable SME landscape in the country, aiding farmers in their green transition, and supporting innovation for developing decarbonization solutions.

SOURCE PASHA Holding

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

PASHA Holding Advances Sustainability Dialogue at COP29

PASHA Holding Advances Sustainability Dialogue at COP29

PASHA Holding reinforced its commitment to global sustainability efforts by engaging in critical discussions on climate finance, energy transition,...

PASHA Holding participa en debates impactantes en la COP29, contribuyendo a los diálogos mundiales sobre el cambio climático desde la perspectiva del sector privado

El 12 de noviembre, el panel sobre Sostenibilidad Corporativa exploró cómo las empresas pueden integrar los principios ambientales, sociales y de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Green Technology

Green Technology

Entertainment

Entertainment

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics