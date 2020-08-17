Pashion Footwear Launched Convertible Pumps

Not only is this new collection perfect to pair with a professional style but it is also airline compliant - meaning flight attendants no longer have to bring both heels and flats to work - a first-class footwear upgrade if you ask us. The Cheetah print can be worn to spice up a classic little black dress for a meeting or for happy hour, while our Mocha color is flattering on a wide variety of skin tones. There are indeed plans for a line expansion in the future to include more materials like leather as well as more colors and new prints!

"I just received my brand new pump style Pashions, not only are they the only pointed toe pumps I own that don't kill my feet, they are so dang cute as flats!" - Annalise L.

Business Brief:

Pashion was founded in 2016 by then 20 year old Haley Pavone while a junior in college at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The design and engineering of the shoes was a three year long intensive process that came to fruition when Pashion launched its e-commerce website live for sales in June of 2019. Pashion had an incredibly successful first holiday season, even being featured on The Ellen Show as a gift of the season. The business has raised over $2.4m in investment with a Series A raise planned for early 2021. Pashion is patent-pending in 30 countries.

The entire Pashion team - which consists of 3 full time employees and about 15 contractors - is pumped to continuously release new styles, colors, materials, as well as new heel shapes and heights throughout 2020. Stay tuned!

