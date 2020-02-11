Pashion to Release New Convertible High Heel Collection Mid-February

Pashion's Convertible High Heels are the perfect shoes for the upcoming Spring season. Whether your plans include weddings, brunch dates, a work conference, commutes, or vacations, Pashion allows every woman to be prepared for anything - always being both practical and fashionable. These new exciting colors, textures and styles are sure to make any spring wardrobe pop this season! All new styles are displayed in the photo below.

"The Pashionista," Pashion's take on the classic stiletto designed for the modern woman will now be available in White Leather, the perfect style for wedding season or brightening up anyone's spring-time style!

"The Sandal," a criss cross strapped suede convertible heel will be available in tan, grey, pink, and our leather version will be available in black. This shoe is the essential spring staple.

Business Brief:

Pashion was founded in 2016 by then 19-year-old Haley Pavone while a junior in college at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The design and engineering of the shoes was a three year long intensive process that came to fruition when Pashion launched its e-commerce website live for sales in June of 2019. Pashion had an incredibly successful first holiday season, even being featured on The Ellen Show as a gift of the season. The business has raised over $1.7m in investment with a Series A raise planned for late 2020 - early 2021. Pashion is patent-pending in 30 countries.

The entire Pashion team - which consists of 3 full time employees and about 15 contractors - is pumped to continuously release new styles, colors, materials, as well as new heel shapes and heights throughout 2020. Stay tuned!

