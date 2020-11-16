Pashion's Latest Heel-To-Flat Shoes Now Available In A New Style And Colors, November 16

"The D'orsay," Pashion's newest style, is a sleek take on this classic style. Pashion's newest style features a closed toe, opened sides, and an ankle strap with their classic gold buckle. This style will be offered in Sand and Sangria Patent Leather, as well as Coal and Snakeskin Leather. To see how their convertible heel technology works, click here .

Pashion Footwear has made the transition from heels to flats a seamless process. With just the twist of a wrist, the heel and Pashion Stelo™ arch support can be easily removed from the shoe. The Stelo is a patent-pending mechanism that provides rigid support and stability for the shoe when worn as a heel. Once the heel and Stelo are removed, they may be placed in their drawstring pouch and a heel cap can be snapped securely in the heel-locking mechanism for protection. When users are ready to wear their heels again, they can simply remove their heel caps, hook the Stelo back in place, and twist the heel into the locking mechanism until it clicks securely into place

Pashion currently offers three styles: "The Pashionista," a classic open toe heel available in four colors and suede, leather, and patent leather options, "The Sandal," available in suede, patent leather, or leather features a criss-cross strap design in six colors, and "The Pump", a pointed, closed-toe shoe featuring comfortable knit fabric in three colors. Each style can be further customized with their heel kits offered in three and four-inch heels in either block or stiletto styles. Sizes 6 through 11 are currently available and are priced from $150 to $185.

To learn more about Pashion, please visit www.pashionfootwear.com or watch this video to learn more about founder and CEO, Pavone, and her journey to starting the company.

Click here for more photos, videos, and our FAQs

BUSINESS BRIEF

Pashion Footwear is transforming women's fashion one pair of heels at a time with the creation of the world's first ever fully convertible heel-to-flat footwear. Pashion was founded in 2016 by then 20 year old Haley Pavone while a junior in college at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The design and engineering of the shoes was a three year long intensive process that came to fruition when Pashion launched its e-commerce website live for sales in June of 2019. The business has raised over $3m in investment with a Series A raise planned for early 2021. Pashion is patent-pending in 30 countries and can be purchased at www.pashionfootwear.com .

