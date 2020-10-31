Pashtun Tahafuz Movement USA Launching Event

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (Washington, D.C) organized an official launch event in the National Press Club on 31st October, 2021. The event was attended by more than 50 participants including Pashtun, Baloch, and Sindhi diaspora in the Washington, D.C. The prominent speakers of the event Rasool Khan , Habib Waziri (Pashtun Tahafuz Movement), Sufi Munawar Laghari (Sindhi Foundation), Nabi Bakhsh Baloch (Baloch National Movement).

The founders and Central Leaders of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement including Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar and Abdullah Nangyal spoke through Zoom.

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) is a civil rights movement that emerged in Pakistan in response to State-enforced terrorism and human rights abuses of Pakistan's army and intelligence agencies in the Pashtun Belt of Pakistan including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing, and landminesPTM is a non-violent movement which demands formation of a 'truth and reconciliation commission' to investigate the war crimes committed against Pashtuns in the past two decades (after the 9/11).

From time to time PTM has alarmed the authorities of the reinsurgence and regrouping of the militant groups in the Pashtun Belt. They have demanded an end to the strategic war on the Pashtun belt.

Abdullah Nangyal, PTM forefront Leader said, "the peace of in Afghanistan and Pakhtunkhwa-Pakistan is inextricably linked to each other. There can not be peace in Pakhtunkhwa without peace in Afghanistan."

Manzoor Pashteen, PTM leader said, "I want to give the message of unity in political struggle, we've bigger goals to achieve through PTM and that can only be possible if we can as a united front."

"PTM is an anti-war movement, we are demanding a truth commission to investigate the war on the Pashtun Land, to pin responsibility on those responsible for bloodshed, enforced disappearances and landmiens cultivated during this war. The Taliban have marked their return in the Pashtun belt, they are regrouping and attacking the locals. We demand peace for our land" Said Mohsin Dawar while addressing the forum.

Gulalai Ismail said that the state authorities instead of curbing terrorism is using regressive anti-terrorism, cybercrime and sedition laws to curb voices of dissent in Pakistan.

Muhammad Rasool said that the war economy of Pakistan has destroyed the lives and economy of the Pashtuns across the Durand Line, the rogue powers have be held accountable.

