Pasi Päivärinta appointed as interim CFO of Caverion

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 30 April 2024 at 9:00 EET

HELSINKI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasi Päivärinta, Head of Group Business Control, has been appointed as interim CFO of Caverion Corporation as of 1 May 2024. He reports to President and CEO of Caverion Corporation Jacob Götzsche and Philip Carlsson, CFO of Assemblin Caverion Group. Päivärinta has worked in the company since 2018.

As announced earlier, Caverion Corporation and Assemblin Group AB combined on 1 April 2024 to create a leading northern European technical service and installation company, Assemblin Caverion Group.  

