Pasito Raises $21 Million Series A Led by Insight Partners to Build AI Workspace for the Benefits Industry

Funding will accelerate Pasito's mission to eliminate manual work across insurance and benefits operations, powering carriers, brokers, financial institutions, and employers with AI-native workflows from quote to claim

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasito, the AI-native workspace for group health, life, and retirement benefits, today announced it has raised $21 million in Series A funding. The round was led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from Y Combinator and insurance-focused MTech Capital.

Pasito is building agentic AI infrastructure that powers the next generation of benefits operations. Its workspace converts unstructured plan and employee census data into a unified data layer, replacing manual plan building and enabling end-to-end automation across sales, quoting, marketing, enrollment, support, and claims.

"Carriers and brokers are buried in operational debt, and employees pay the price through higher costs and fragmented, confusing experiences," said Pauline Roteta, Founder and CEO of Pasito. "Pasito replaces that broken infrastructure with a centralized AI workspace and agents that automate the hardest work—accurately, transparently, and at scale."

Pasito's core AI agents deliver 98% accuracy in plan construction, compared to an industry average of 74%, according to LIMRA, eliminating hundreds of hours of manual work per group. Built on this core agentic layer, Pasito offers pre-configured engagement agents that generate benefits guides, microsites, highlight sheets, personalized recommendations, plan comparisons, sales materials, customer support answers, translations, and omnichannel communications—turning weeks of work into minutes.

The company has seen rapid adoption across the benefits ecosystem. Top customers include carriers such as Reliance Matrix and New York Life, leading consultants like OneDigital and Daybright Financial, as well as retirement advisors and recordkeepers. Over the past year, Pasito has scaled ARR 50x, expanded deployments across thousands of employers, and become a foundational operating platform for some of the largest carriers and brokerages in the U.S.

"Pasito is doing for insurance and group benefits what AI-first companies have done for the legal industry," said Alexandra Lundin, Vice President at Insight Partners. "They've built an AI-native workspace that re-architects how work gets done in an industry that urgently needs modernization. We look forward to partnering with them in this next chapter."

The new funding will allow Pasito to:

Invest in engineering to scale its core agentic infrastructure and expand AI automation across additional product lines and workflows

to scale its core agentic infrastructure and expand AI automation across additional product lines and workflows Grow its forward-deployed teams , working directly with carriers, brokers, employers, and other market participants to automate custom, high-value workflows with AI

, working directly with carriers, brokers, employers, and other market participants to automate custom, high-value workflows with AI Expand sales and marketing to meet enterprise demand and broaden distribution across the benefits ecosystem

"Pauline and her team are applying AI to automate what has forever been a manual, error-prone process done by insurers and brokers: Producing employee benefits product information and configuring processes — from quoting to claims — for companies' benefits workflows" said Brian McLoughlin, Partner at MTech Capital. "We're excited to be part of their team."

Over time, Pasito will continue to empower clients to build proprietary AI agents directly within its workspace, launch fully white-labeled experiences, and extend automation across the full benefits lifecycle.

About Pasito

Pasito is the AI-native workspace for group health, life, and retirement benefits. By structuring unstructured insurance and benefits data and powering agentic workflows across the benefits lifecycle, Pasito enables carriers, brokers, financial institutions, and employers to eliminate manual work, improve accuracy, and deliver modern, compliant, and personalized benefits experiences at scale.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About MTech Capital

MTech Capital is a leading venture capital firm investing in AI-driven companies transforming the insurance and financial services landscape. MTech focuses on early-stage innovation across North America and Europe and is backed by some of the world's largest insurance companies. Rooted in decades of fintech, venture capital, and insurance investment banking experience, MTech Capital is a hands-on partner for founders looking for unmatched industry networks and expertise.

