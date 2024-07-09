Paslay Group Providing Executive Program Management Services to Assist CHS Terminal Development Program

Charleston International Airport's Terminal Development Program plan includes an expanded ticketing hall and TSA checkpoint, additional gates, and an improved baggage handling system.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paslay Group, the nation's premier airport consultancy, is pleased to announce its most recent Executive Program Management engagement assisting Charleston International Airport in delivering its forthcoming expansion and Terminal Development Program in one of the nation's fastest-growing states.

Paslay Group is assisting Charleston International Airport as travel demand is driving terminal improvement programs. Post this Phase I of Charleston International Airport’s Terminal Development Program would add up to five gates, an expanded ticketing hall and TSA checkpoint, a new Baggage Handling System, and additional concessions, among other enhancements. Image courtesy of CHS.

As South Carolina's busiest airport, CHS served a record 6.2 million passengers in 2023, a 15-percent increase over 2022 levels. Airport leaders are in the design phase of the program and are pursuing East Concourse additions of up to five gates, a West Concourse gate addition of four gates, an expanded ticket hall and security checkpoint, improved baggage handling systems, and terminal loop road improvements.

The airport is located about 12 miles northwest of downtown Charleston and is served by American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, United, Spirit Airlines, Air Canada, Breeze Airways, and Jet Blue, in addition to several, smaller airlines. Its runways are jointly operated by CCAA and the Department of Defense, and the airport is home to the Boeing facility that assembles the 787 Dreamliner.

"Our 2023 numbers demonstrate that CHS is South Carolina's favorite airport among airline passengers, and our growth trends are expected to continue," said Elliott Summey, CHS CEO and executive director. "We're pleased to partner with Paslay Group to ensure overall success of our program so that Charleston International Airport continues to provide Lowcountry business and leisure passengers and our airline partners an exceptional experience."

Paslay Group's CHS Executive Program Management team is led by Jim Young, a civil engineer and project management executive with more than four decades' experience delivering large-scale, domestic, and international airport civil and airport infrastructure programs. Maria Mendoza, an accomplished architect with more than 25 years' experience managing complex aviation, institutional, commercial, and residential projects in the U.S. and abroad, will serve as Design Manager for Paslay Group's CHS team.

Paul Blue, Paslay Group partner and president of PG Executive Program Management, said the firm is pleased to serve the dynamic Charleston County Aviation Authority team at a time when demand for travel is proving the economic value of enhanced and efficient airport terminal facilities.

A 2022 University of South Carolina study found that CHS pumps $4.5 billion a year into the state economy and support 35,000 jobs considering the tourists the airport brings and Charleston Air Force Base.

"Paslay Group is made up of former airport executives who love what they do and appreciate serving visionary airport owners who understand the positive economic impact that modern terminal facilities have on a region," Blue said. "We are looking forward to assisting the Charleston County Aviation Authority in realizing its vision and providing new terminal facilities worthy of one of our nation's most beloved destinations."

Paslay Group, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is the premiere, full-service airport consultancy providing Executive Program Management, Advisory, and Development services for a wide array of airports implementing capital development programs. Founded in 2006 by former airport executives, PG has successfully assisted owners in delivering airport projects valued at over $24 billion and is currently managing an additional $17 billion in investments. Visit paslaygroup.com or contact us at [email protected] to learn more.

