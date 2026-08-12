Three new compression staplers, two hammer tackers, & 3/8-inch crown staples deliver versatile fastening for professional contractors.

GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paslode has introduced its Universal Heavy-Duty Stapling Program, a family of five manual fastening tools and universal 3/8-inch crown staples for stapling and tacking applications in construction, remodeling, maintenance and repair.

Paslode launches new universal heavy-duty stapling solutions for PROs - a family of five manual fastening tools and universal 3/8-inch crown staples for stapling and tacking applications.

The line includes three compression staplers — the Heavy-Duty Pro Stapler, 5-in-1 Pro Stapler and 2-in-1 Pro Stapler — and two hammer tackers, the Pro Hammer Tacker and Compact Hammer Tacker. The range is designed for fastening house wrap, roof paper, underlayment, insulation, carpet pad, upholstery, trim components and temporary jobsite materials.

In addition, the launch adds a manual fastening platform aimed at recurring jobsite needs, with universal-fit 3/8" staples intended to simplify stocking and purchasing across multiple trades.

The tools are compatible with new Paslode Heavy-Duty Universal 3/8-inch Crown Staples and most heavy-duty competitor staples. Paslode's universal staples are 20-gauge, galvanized chisel-point fasteners available in 1/4-inch, 5/16-inch, 3/8-inch and 1/2-inch lengths, in both multiple pack configurations.

"Pros need tools that can keep up with the variety of applications they encounter every day," said Ashley Mack, Commercial Director at Paslode. "This new lineup gives pros the versatility to tackle a wide range of stapling and tacking applications, while universal-fit staples make it easier to keep the right fasteners on hand and get the job done."

With a mix of compression staplers and hammer tackers, the lineup gives contractors and channel partners a single manual fastening platform for common fastening needs across multiple trades.

Each tool is built around jobsite priorities: durability, comfort and fast loading to reduce downtime. By pairing universal-fit staples with a broader manual fastening platform, Paslode gives pros and dealers a straightforward system for work across multiple trades. Contractors can find the full assortment of Paslode Universal Heavy-Duty Stapling products in-store & online at participating retailers such as Menards, Lowes, Home Depot, Amazon, & more.

About Paslode

Paslode® is a leading manufacturer of cordless and pneumatic fastening solutions designed to help professional contractors work faster, smarter and more efficiently. For more than 90 years, Paslode has pioneered innovative fastening technology that delivers reliable performance, productivity and ease of use on the jobsite. From framing and finishing to siding and subfloor applications, Paslode products are engineered to meet the demands of professional construction. Paslode is one of the largest brands in ITW Construction Products, a division of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW). Visit www.paslode.com to learn more.

SOURCE ITW Construction