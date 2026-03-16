Ramset Launches Cobra+ IFS Insulation Fastening System in U.S. Market

GLENVIEW, Ill., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramset, a leading provider of powder‑actuated tools and fasteners for residential and commercial remodeling, has launched the Cobra+ IFS Insulation Fastening System in the U.S.

Built on the proven Cobra+ platform, the system is designed to simplify and speed insulation installation to concrete. The Cobra+ IFS delivers consistent fastening performance, high power and improved ergonomics for fastening rigid insulation boards.

Easily convert your Cobra+ to an insulation fastening tool using the new Cobra+ IFS and securely fasten insulation foam boards onto concrete.

The Cobra+ platform is engineered for durability and reliable penetration into concrete and steel while reducing noise and improving user comfort. With the IFS configuration, contractors can fasten insulation in a single step, eliminating adhesive cure times, reducing installation steps and removing the need for bracing.

"By eliminating adhesives, predrilling and bracing, Cobra+ IFS fundamentally changes how insulation is installed on concrete," said Praveen Dandu, product manager at Ramset. "Installers can fasten insulation in a single step and move on immediately, which reduces labor time, keeps jobsites cleaner and delivers consistent results, even in demanding conditions."

A standard Cobra+ tool can be converted to an insulation fastening system in less than three minutes using the IFS Conversion Kit (PN 16900), which includes a dedicated piston, barrel and buffer. The system is compatible with common rigid and semi‑rigid insulation materials, including extruded and expanded polystyrene, stone wool and polyurethane foam.

"Contractors have asked for a faster, cleaner way to fasten insulation to concrete without sacrificing holding power or thermal performance," Dandu said. "The Cobra+ IFS system delivers one‑step fastening with the proven power of Cobra+, along with improved ergonomics and reduced noise to help crews work efficiently and comfortably."

IFS System Advantages

One ‑ step fastening with no curing time Unlike adhesives that require set and cure time, the Cobra+ IFS allows installers to fasten insulation and continue working immediately, without bracing.

No predrilling, no bracing, no mess Pins are driven directly through insulation into concrete using .27‑caliber green loads, eliminating drilling and anchoring steps.

Consistent Cobra+ performance Professional‑grade power and ergonomics help drive pins flush for secure attachment and reliable thermal performance.

Integrated thermal cap Improves thermal efficiency and finished appearance while reducing heat loss, without the need for additional tape over the fastener head.



Patented Insulation Fastening Pin Features

A pointed tip for clean penetration through foam board and accurate placement





Curved design to minimize board compression and help maintain R‑value





Shaped shaft and flanges to reduce insertion force and provide long‑term holding strength





Spiral steel pin for strong penetration and grip, even in hard concrete

The Cobra+ IFS Conversion Kit and insulation fastening pins are sold separately. Pins are available in 1‑inch, 1.5‑inch and 2‑inch lengths, packaged in boxes of 50, and are designed for use only with .27‑caliber green loads. Contractors can find the Cobra+ IFS Insulation Fastening System exclusively online & in-store at The Home Depot.

About Ramset

Ramset is a leading provider of powder actuated tools and fasteners for residential and commercial remodeling. Since 1948, Ramset has supplied innovative tools to professional contractors and tradesmen helping to drive and improve jobsite speed. It is a brand of ITW Construction Products (division of Illinois Tool Works, Inc.), and is based in Glenview, Illinois. For more product and service information, visit www.ramsetpat.com

SOURCE ITW Construction