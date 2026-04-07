GLENVIEW, Ill., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teks®, a long-established innovator in metal fastening solutions, has formally announced the introduction of its Teks Standing Seam Roofing Screw, a fastener engineered specifically to meet the performance and installation demands of modern standing seam metal roof systems.

Teks® Expands Metal Roofing Line with New Standing Seam Roofing Screw

While standing seam roofing is valued for its clean appearance, durability and long service life, many installers still rely on generic fasteners sourced through metal panel suppliers, often without features designed for standing seam attachment. The new Teks Standing Seam Roofing Screw addresses that gap with a dedicated solution focused on precision, consistency and installation efficiency.

Teks Standing Seam Roofing Screws are designed expressly for attaching metal standing seam panels to wood decking and framing, delivering the precision these systems require. Compatible with both flanged and clip based standing seam systems, the screw features a low-profile pancake head that provides a flush finish, helping prevent dimpling or panel deformation while preserving the clean, modern aesthetic that define standing seam metal roofs.

Installation efficiency is further supported by a sharp point tip that allows for fast starting in wood substrates and a coarse thread design that provides strong holding power for roofing applications.

A key differentiator of the new screw is its T25 star drive head, which offers improved bit to screw engagement compared with traditional Phillips head screws commonly used in standing seam installations. The star drive helps reduce wobble and camout during driving, resulting in fewer stripped or dropped screws and more consistent installation performance, particularly on large roofing projects.

"Standing seam roofing isn't a niche anymore. It's becoming standard, and fasteners must meet that reality," said Kim Cortes, Sr. Product Manager. "At Teks, we lead by engineering solutions specifically for how the industry works today, not by repurposing generic designs. This screw reflects our leadership in metal fastening and our focus on helping contractors deliver precision, consistency and professional results on every standing seam metal roof."

Supporting contractor accessibility, Teks Standing Seam Roofing Screws are available nationwide online & in-store at The Home Depot, Amazon, and participating building materials suppliers, lumberyards, and hardware retailers – allowing installers to purchase a dedicated standing seam fastener alongside other jobsite materials rather than relying solely on generic screws bundled with panel orders.

About Teks

Founded in 1967 with the introduction of the original self-drilling screw, Teks, a brand of ITW Construction Products (division of Illinois Tool Works, Inc.), has built its reputation on operational excellence, superior service, and ongoing product innovation for the construction market. The company serves residential and renovation applications nationwide and maintains strong partnerships with major home centers and distribution customers, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Ace Hardware, True Value, Do It Best, Orgill, and others. For more information, visit teksscrews.com.

SOURCE ITW Construction