Paso Robles CAB Collective Announces 2024 Board of Directors

News provided by

Paso Robles CAB Collective

26 Sep, 2023, 21:48 ET

Dynamic non-profit pursues expanding goals

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paso Robles CAB Collective (PRCC) announced the 2024 Board of Directors, with some re-elected for a two year term. Based on the expanding goals of the non-profit, the PRCC will retain the current nine Directors.

Doug Filipponi, Owner, Ancient Peaks Winery, PRCC President and Sponsorship Chair; Maeve Pesquera, Sr. VP, Strategy & Business Development, DAOU Family Estates, PRCC Vice President and Marketing Chair; Gretchen Roddick, Executive Vice President, Hope Family Wines, PRCC Treasurer and Marketing Committee Co-chair was re-elected for a two year term; Douglas Ayres, Owner, Allegretto Wines, PRCC Secretary was also re-elected for a two year term; Steve Peck, Director of Winemaking, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, PRCC Sponsor Co-chair; Tom LeClair, Head of Hospitality, JUSTIN Winery & Landmark Vineyards, PRCC Membership Chair; Stephen Glunz, General Manager, Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, PRCC Membership Co-chair; Caine Thompson, Managing Director, Robert Hall Winery, PRCC Vit, Wine & Sustainability Committee Chair and Marketing Committee; Neeta Mittal, CEO, LXV Wine, PRCC Marketing Committee.

"It is an honor and a privilege to serve on the Board of Directors of the Paso Robles CAB Collective (PRCC) with my esteemed colleagues," said Doug Filipponi, owner of Ancient Peaks Winery and president of the Paso Robles CAB Collective. He continued, "The last decade of the PRCC has proven that by coming together as a community with a shared vision, we've been able to accomplish far more than we could have ever imagined. As we embark on another harvest together, we're excited to see what the future holds."

The PRCC is a grassroots non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the full potential of the Paso Robles AVA in producing superior-quality Cabernet Sauvignon and red Bordeaux varietal wines and promoting their quality and consistency through education and marketing initiatives.

About Paso Robles CAB Collective
Formed in 2012, the Paso Robles CAB (Cabernet and Bordeaux) Collective (PRCC) is an independent collaborative effort of leading Paso Robles growers and producers of Cabernet and red Bordeaux varietals specific to the Paso Robles AVA in California. The PRCC strives to promote to trade, media, and consumers the full potential of the Paso Robles region in producing superior quality, classic and age-worthy Cabernet and red Bordeaux varietals that compete on a global stage. For more information, please visit pasoroblescab.com

CONTACT:
Linda Sanpei
[email protected]
805.550.9150

SOURCE Paso Robles CAB Collective

Also from this source

Paso Robles CAB Collective Awarded Conservation Agriculture Planning Grant

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.