Paso Robles CAB Collective Announces 2024 Board of Directors

Dynamic non-profit pursues expanding goals

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paso Robles CAB Collective (PRCC ) announced the 2024 Board of Directors, with some re-elected for a two year term. Based on the expanding goals of the non-profit, the PRCC will retain the current nine Directors.

Doug Filipponi, Owner, Ancient Peaks Winery, PRCC President and Sponsorship Chair; Maeve Pesquera, Sr. VP, Strategy & Business Development, DAOU Family Estates, PRCC Vice President and Marketing Chair; Gretchen Roddick, Executive Vice President, Hope Family Wines, PRCC Treasurer and Marketing Committee Co-chair was re-elected for a two year term; Douglas Ayres, Owner, Allegretto Wines, PRCC Secretary was also re-elected for a two year term; Steve Peck, Director of Winemaking, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, PRCC Sponsor Co-chair; Tom LeClair, Head of Hospitality, JUSTIN Winery & Landmark Vineyards, PRCC Membership Chair; Stephen Glunz, General Manager, Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, PRCC Membership Co-chair; Caine Thompson, Managing Director, Robert Hall Winery, PRCC Vit, Wine & Sustainability Committee Chair and Marketing Committee; Neeta Mittal, CEO, LXV Wine, PRCC Marketing Committee.

"It is an honor and a privilege to serve on the Board of Directors of the Paso Robles CAB Collective (PRCC) with my esteemed colleagues," said Doug Filipponi, owner of Ancient Peaks Winery and president of the Paso Robles CAB Collective. He continued, "The last decade of the PRCC has proven that by coming together as a community with a shared vision, we've been able to accomplish far more than we could have ever imagined. As we embark on another harvest together, we're excited to see what the future holds."

The PRCC is a grassroots non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the full potential of the Paso Robles AVA in producing superior-quality Cabernet Sauvignon and red Bordeaux varietal wines and promoting their quality and consistency through education and marketing initiatives.

About Paso Robles CAB Collective

Formed in 2012, the Paso Robles CAB (Cabernet and Bordeaux) Collective (PRCC) is an independent collaborative effort of leading Paso Robles growers and producers of Cabernet and red Bordeaux varietals specific to the Paso Robles AVA in California. The PRCC strives to promote to trade, media, and consumers the full potential of the Paso Robles region in producing superior quality, classic and age-worthy Cabernet and red Bordeaux varietals that compete on a global stage. For more information, please visit pasoroblescab.com

CONTACT:

Linda Sanpei

[email protected]

805.550.9150

SOURCE Paso Robles CAB Collective