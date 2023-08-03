Paso Robles CAB Collective Awarded Conservation Agriculture Planning Grant

Steps Towards a More Sustainable Future

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) awarded the Paso Robles CAB Collective (PRCC) a Conservation Agriculture Planning Grant Program (CAPGP) in the amount of $248,000. The CAPGP is a new program through the CDFA and the Office of Environmental Farming and Innovation.

The Paso Robles CAB (Cabernet and Bordeaux) Collective will apply the grant funds to support a variety of sustainable agriculture initiatives aimed at improving the quality and sustainability of Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux winegrape growing in Paso Robles. The areas of research among the PRCC's member vineyards include Transition to Organic, Pollinator Habitat, Pest Management Conservation, Irrigation Water Management Design, Carbon Farm, and Carbon Sequestration.

"This program will fund the development of 24 site-specific plans to help PRCC member wineries identify actions for climate change mitigation and adaptation while furthering environmental stewardship initiatives in their vineyards," said PRCC Executive Director Linda Sanpei.

Each of the six areas of research offers specific insights for PRCC member wineries to incorporate into their vineyard management with climate change in mind. The Transition to Organic plans addresses resource concerns for farms transitioning to certified organic production, while Pollinator Habitat plans look at the improvement, protection, restoration, and enhancement of flower-rich habitats that increase diversity in our vineyards. The Pest Management Conservation plan provides actionable steps to manage pests using sustainable approaches to pest control through biological control, insect ecology, natural enemy enhancement, and the applied use of pheromones. Vineyards focusing on Irrigation Water Management Design will monitor the volume, frequency, and application rate of irrigation water to optimize water use for the future of farming. The Carbon Farm plan is a whole-farm conservation plan that, when implemented, will enhance soil health, increase carbon sequestration, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Carbon Sequestration plan provides a quantitative assessment of carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas mitigation strategies in the vineyards.

Spearheading the research are renowned industry experts, including Dr. David Montgomery, Dr. Kent Danne, Tao Orion, and Ian Vietti, who will work with each member winery to develop a plan specific to the needs of the vineyard site.

