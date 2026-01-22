Paso Robles Wine Month to Launch Nationally May 2026, Uniting Wineries, Retailers and Restaurants to Reach the Next Generation of Wine Consumers

A national initiative blending data, food and technology to drive trial, sales and visitation.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching in May 2026, Paso Robles Wine Month (PRWM) is a new national initiative celebrating the wines, culture and community of Paso Robles Wine Country. Led by the Paso Robles CAB Collective (PRCC) in collaboration with the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance and Travel Paso , and supported by Bay Cities Packaging and Tastry , the program brings together wineries, grocery chains, independent retailers, restaurants and chefs to drive awareness, trial and sales across on- and off-premise channels while supporting regional tourism.

Nilsen data comparing 2025 vs 2023

The initiative launches as the global wine industry faces ongoing headwinds, even as Paso Robles continues to outperform. According to Nielsen data comparing 2025 to 2023 (52 weeks ending Dec. 27, 2025), Paso Robles premium Cabernet Sauvignon, accounting for more than 50% of the region's planted acreage, posted a 3% increase in sales. Recent Circana data also shows that three of the top six Cabernets at every price tier are Paso Robles-appellated wines and members of the PRCC.

Curated with Millennials and Gen Z in mind while welcoming wine consumers of all generations, Paso Robles Wine Month reflects how younger audiences are reshaping wine culture. These consumers favor casual, inclusive occasions, value authenticity and sustainability, and increasingly discover and share wine through food and social media.

Through a partnership with Tastry, an AI-powered taste science platform that helps shoppers discover wines aligned with their preferences before opening the bottle.

"Paso Robles Wine Month is about meeting today's wine consumers where they are," said Rhonda Motil, vice president of marketing at J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines and PRCC marketing committee chair. "The initiative celebrates the quality and diversity of our region in a way that is accessible and food-driven, while giving wineries, retailers and restaurants a strong platform to connect with new audiences."

Custom retail displays created by Bay Cities Packaging will anchor the in-store experience. "We engage shoppers through wine education, making wine approachable, while growing basket size." said Sr. Sales Ex, Winston Hewett, Bay Cities Packaging. Campaign elements will be previewed at the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium, Jan. 27–29, in Sacramento.

" Paso Robles Wine Month is a strategic investment in the future of our region, and is inclusive of all wineries and varietals," said Linda Sanpei, executive director of the Paso Robles CAB Collective. "It brings our winery and trade partners together to introduce Paso Robles wines to the next generation in relevant, accessible ways."

More information is available at PasoRoblesWineMonth.com , on Instagram and TikTok at @PasoRoblesWineMonth, the Media Kit , or by reaching out to [email protected]

Paso Robles Wine Month , launching nationally in May 2026, is designed to increase awareness of the Paso Robles wine region through consumer discovery, engagement and sales across channels. Led by the Paso Robles CAB Collective in collaboration with the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance and Travel Paso , the program targets millennials and Gen Z while continuing to engage core wine enthusiasts. Paso Robles Wine Month connects wineries with retailers and restaurateurs through coordinated promotions, in-store and on-premise activations, chef collaborations and digital engagement. Program elements include custom retail displays by Bay Cities Packaging, AI-powered taste analysis through Tastry , QR-enabled content and sweepstakes, and integrated marketing support aimed at driving trial of Paso Robles wines. Regionally, the acclaimed Paso Wine Fest , held May 15–17, 2026, showcases the region's food, wine and culture, whilst the region's 200+ wineries host special events throughout the celebration. More information is available at PasoRoblesWineMonth.com, and on Instagram and TikTok at @PasoRoblesWineMonth. Contact [email protected] .

Bay Cities Packaging is a full-service designer and manufacturer of packaging and POP displays that encourage impulse purchases at major retailers nationwide. Strategically located near the Port of Long Beach, our headquarters offer comprehensive solutions for brands looking to move products off the shelf. This includes in-house design and structural engineering, manufacturing, fulfillment, logistics, and distribution to retailers. With a centrally located, TAPA-certified packout facility in Chicago, we can also assist with domestically produced suppliers on the east coast. Bay Cities is committed to sustainability which is why our corrugated is SFI™ and FSC™ certified, 100% recyclable and comes from 99% post-consumer waste. Please visit the website at bay-cities.com .

