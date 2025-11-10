Pasqua Wines and Charles Smith Debut Their Collaboration in Europe

The celebrated Italian winery and acclaimed Washington State winemaker showcased their innovative partnership with tasting events in London and Merano

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasqua Wines , global ambassador of Valpolicella and Veneto wines, and Charles Smith , one of the most distinctive and bold voices in the American winemaking industry, have chosen the United Kingdom and Italy, two strategic markets for the global wine industry, for the official European debut of their partnership.

The collaboration establishes the Veronese winery as a minority shareholder in the Real Wine brand and global distributor for K Vintners, Sex, and the entire House of Smith portfolio.

Andrea Pasqua, Charles Smith, Riccardo Pasqua Tasting_Pasqua x House of Smith

Events kicked off on Friday, 7 November in London, with a tour starting at the hugely popular Pasqua Pizzeria at Harrods. Press and guests attended a reception at the Pizzeria, featuring 11 Minutes Rosé paired with a selection of pizzas. Afterwards, guests enjoyed a tasting of House of Smith wines, presented by Charles Smith together with Riccardo Pasqua, CEO of Pasqua Wines, Cecilia Pasqua, Export Manager Northern Europe, and Andrea Pasqua, Head of Business Development.

Guests had the opportunity to explore two standout House of Smith projects. The first, Real Wine - the focus of Pasqua's recent investment - showcased a contemporary interpretation of varietal character and creative, forward-thinking winemaking. The second, K Vintners, is Charles Smith's celebrated single-vineyard label known for his bold "Syrah Signature."

The tasting lineup features Sex Rosé 2024, Blossom Fury Riesling 2024, Real Wine Chardonnay 2022, Real Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, Sixto Uncovered Chardonnay 2020, K Vintners Creator 2021 (Cabernet–Syrah blend), MCK Syrah 2022, and Royal City Syrah 2021.

The evening concluded at Saatchi Late, London's renowned Saatchi Gallery, where Pasqua Wines, an official gallery partner, hosted a celebratory toast amid art, culture, and creativity.

On Saturday, November 8th, the roadshow continued to the Merano Wine Festival, one of Italy's most prestigious events dedicated to fine wines and innovation.

Both Pasqua Wines and House of Smith hosted tasting tables at the festival. Pasqua Wines featured its award-winning labels, including Hey French You Could Have Made This But You Didn't IV, Fear No Dark 2020, and Amarone della Valpolicella Famiglia Pasqua 2020, all recipients of the WineHunter Gold Award.

House of Smith presented a curated selection across its portfolio, including Real Wine Chardonnay 2022, Real Wine Cabernet Sauvignon 2022, K Vintners MCK Syrah 2022, Sixto Uncovered Chardonnay 2020, K Vintners Royal City Syrah 2021, and Sex Rosé 2024.

That evening concluded with a private dinner at Sigmund Restaurant, featuring a bespoke menu paired with standout wines from both Pasqua and House of Smith.

Riccardo Pasqua states, "We're thrilled to finally introduce the iconic wines of the House of Smith portfolio to European audiences. Over the years, these labels have earned their place through originality and authenticity, becoming true benchmarks in the world of wine." Pasqua continues, "Charles Smith's irreverent yet meticulous approach constantly inspires our own vision. That's why we believe so strongly in the Real Wine project - we're bringing our passion and winemaking expertise to it, with the goal of creating ever more intriguing and inspiring wines for enthusiasts around the world."

Charles Smith adds, "Through our partnership with Pasqua - one of the most forward-thinking names in international wine - we're able to showcase the strength, character, and identity of our wines in two key markets that are central to our future growth. The roadshow in London and Merano is a fantastic opportunity to bring our shared passion for winemaking to life and to connect with the people who inspire us every day."

PASQUA VIGNETI E CANTINE is a Veronese winery owned by the Pasqua family, founded in 1925 and celebrating its first hundred years of activity this year. Recognised worldwide as a producer and ambassador of prestigious Veneto wines, the company's ambition is to bring all its winemaking experience, consolidated over 100 years of history, into the future with renewed stylistic codes. Working alongside President Umberto are his sons Riccardo Pasqua, CEO, Alessandro Pasqua, President of Pasqua USA, and Andrea Pasqua, Head of Business Development. With the third generation in the company, Pasqua has become the House of the Unconventional, a research laboratory and a space for discussion, where quality and creativity take centre stage. In its centenary year, Pasqua was chosen by winemaker Charles Smith as the global distributor of the K Vintners, Sex and Real Wine brands, of which it is also a minority partner. Also in 2025, the Veronese winery invested in the wine project of actress and international style icon Carole Bouquet in Pantelleria, acquiring 70% ownership, thus combining a vision for wine production with the protection of the island's cultural heritage.

HOUSE OF SMITH, a winery founded in 1999 in Washington State, is owned by visionary winemaker Charles Smith. His entrepreneurial dream began with the sale of 330 cases of 1999 K Syrah from his Astro van. Over time, Charles Smith created iconic brands (House Wine, Kung Fu Girl, Wines of Substance), which have been the best-selling wines from Washington State in history, rivalled only by Chateau Ste. Michelle. House Of Smith is one of North America's most renowned producers, with over 325 scores of 95 points or higher, and over 1,450 scores of 90 points or higher from international critics. House of Smith aims to offer the right wine for every occasion and accessible to all.

