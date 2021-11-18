Pasqually's™ Delivers on Flavor This Holiday Season With Three New Holiday Bundles

Crowd Pleaser (3 pizzas and 2 appetizers): Two large one-topping pizzas, one Specialty Pizza and two orders of Meatball Dunkers. Feeds 8-10. Starting at $53.29 .

Two large one-topping pizzas, one Specialty Pizza and two orders of Meatball Dunkers. Feeds 8-10. Starting at . Double Duo (2 pizzas, appetizers and drinks): Two large one-topping pizzas, one order of Meatball Dunkers, one order of Saucy Meatballs and four beverages. Feeds 6-8. Starting at $45.29 .

Two large one-topping pizzas, one order of Meatball Dunkers, one order of Saucy Meatballs and four beverages. Feeds 6-8. Starting at . Family Pack (2 pizzas, appetizer, and dessert): Two large one-topping pizzas, one order of cheesy bread and two Brookies, Pasqually's newest dessert offering. Feeds 4-6. Starting at $39.59 .

The new Brookie is a mouth-watering combination of fudgy brownie and chocolate chip cookie, a deliciously sharable indulgence for two. Guests can enjoy the new Brookie in the Family Pack or add one to any order, starting at $6.29.

Through New Year's Day, guests will receive a $5 discount on every order of $35 or more when they use promo code SPEND35GET5 at pasquallyspizza.com.

"Our new holiday bundles are the perfect combination of bold, fresh flavors and irresistible ingredients that are sure to impress even your closest family and friends," said CEC Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Sherri Landry. "With a variety of menu items in every bundle, Pasqually's handcrafted pizzas, new meatball creations and tasty dessert offerings are sure to satisfy everyone in your group!"

Flavor-seekers can learn more about the new holiday bundles and the full Pasqually's menu by visiting pasquallyspizza.com.

About Pasqually's Pizza & Wings™

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings™ is part of the family of brands under CEC Entertainment LLC. Created in 2020 to appeal to a more grown-up taste, its Pizza and Wings menu offers bold flavors, fresh ingredients and specialty options for a variety of tastes. There are more than 400 virtual locations nationwide. Pasqually's Pizza and Wings is available only through delivery and can be ordered directly from pasquallyspizza.com or through third-party delivery sites like DoorDash®, GrubHub® and UberEats®.

