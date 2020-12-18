DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, the delivery-only brand creating bold recipes with fresh ingredients, is serving up new limited-time offers, just in time for the holidays!

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings Celebrates the Season with New Holiday Offers

Pasqually's will offer its all new Holiday Bundle from Dec. 18-27, which includes two (2) large 1-topping pizzas, one (1) order of boneless wings and one (1) order of Giant Cheesy Bread for just $29.99. This special offer is available across all delivery platforms, including DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub. To access the deal, guests simply need to select the Holiday Bundle menu item and add it to their order.

"We are all celebrating the holidays a bit differently this year, and we want to provide a delicious solution that ensures you can close out what has been a rough 2020 in a bold way," said CMO of CEC Entertainment, Sherri Landry. "We want to make it easy for people to try Pasqually's this holiday season with limited-time offers because we know that once you try us, you'll love us."

Pasqually's has great offers starting now through the end of the year and is also rolling out exclusive in-app deals in partnership with DoorDash and Postmates. Deals include:

$2.99 Delivery with Door Dash on orders $15 or more *Door Dash Deals ends 12/28

Delivery with Door Dash on orders or more *Door Dash Deals $3 off of $15 new customers only on Postmates ends on 12/31

off of new customers only on Postmates $5 off of $25 returning customers only on Postmates ends on 12/31

For more information on Pasqually's Pizza & Wings and menu offerings, guests can visit https://www.pasquallyspizza.com/menu.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants as well as their virtual kitchen brand Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 570 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 122 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

For questions please contact:

Brian Bell

CEC Entertainment

[email protected]

972-942-8540

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, Inc.