Pasqually's Pizza & Wings Offers Exclusive Deals For National Pizza Week

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, the delivery-only brand that quickly became known for bold, flavorful recipes featuring fresh ingredients, announced new National Pizza Week deals available across all delivery partner platforms.

"We know pizza lovers will rejoice over our bold flavors and fan-favorite pizza and wings classics," said Chief Marketing Officer of CEC Entertainment, Sherri Landry. "So, we're kicking off the new year in a big way with two huge deals just in time for National Pizza Week, providing the perfect incentive for people to try our delicious signature menu items."

In celebration of National Pizza Week, Pasqually's will offer two exclusive deals on its made-to-order pizzas, as well as a taste of its fan-favorite boneless wings and giant cheesy bread, for a limited time:

Two (2) large 1-topping pizzas, one (1) order of boneless wings and one (1) giant cheesy bread for just $29.99

Two (2) large 1-topping pizzas for just $20

Both bundles are available across all delivery partner platforms, including DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and Grubhub, through January 17. No promo code is needed to take advantage of these deals. Guests simply select each bundle item from the menu and add it to their order.

Pasqually's signature pizzas begin with house-made dough and flavorful marinara, topped with the perfect combination of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and a blend of savory Italian seasonings. Each pizza is baked to order and finished with a brush of garlic butter.

For more information on Pasqually's Pizza & Wings and menu offerings, guests can visit https://www.pasquallyspizza.com/menu.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with both its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants as well as their virtual kitchen brand Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 538 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 114 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 15 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

