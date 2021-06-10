Pass Rolls Out Digital ID Solution with myPassID Mobile App

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Pass is announcing the launch of its myPassID mobile app, now available for download in the App Store and coming soon in Google Play. This digital identity offering provides verified credentials so individuals and organizations can move seamlessly through the world around them.

myPassID enables users to share their digital credentials anywhere they choose. It involves a quick sign-up process with just a phone number; to access the full range of capabilities, a user can also scan their driver's license and take a selfie to further confirm their identity. Once their account is set up, the app generates a unique QR code that represents their identity. Individuals can also sync more specific records such as COVID-19 vaccination cards/ information, ticketing, payment methods and more to their myPassID app.

Organizations can leverage myPassID to verify customers, staff, and visitors for whatever information is required for entry – whether it involve questionnaire responses, tickets, etc. Depending on an organization or individual's use case, myPassID can provide varying levels of verification based on organization policy and user consent. myPassID integrates seamlessly with existing access control and administrative systems to ensure security and convenience for all parties. CERTIFY provides a range of hardware options, including the CERTIFY SnapXT, that can ingest myPassID QR codes.

Beyond credential verification, myPassID can integrate with other physical and logical access control mechanisms Pass offers. These include features such as facial recognition, Multi-Factor Authentication, Single-Sign-On, thermal imaging, and more. As a partner of CERTIFY Global, myPassID integrates with all CERTIFY products across a variety of industries – from payments, to healthcare, to security.

Pass has also officially joined forces with Tickets.com to integrate ticketing capabilities directly into the Pass mobile app. With Tickets.com, myPassID provides convenient and secure access for both ticket holders and ticket-scanning organizations.

Pass offers access management, data security, identify verification, and vaccination tracking – all through one tool. The myPassID app is available for download on iOS here. For more information, please visit https://www.passid.com or contact [email protected].

About Pass

Pass focuses on providing access control mechanisms for organizations and individuals alike. The Pass product suite involves a range of solutions including an access control endpoint, a mobile app with verified digital credentials, and a cloud platform with advanced data analytics – all of which enable users to authenticate and utilize their identity to move through life seamlessly.

To learn more, visit https://www.passid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Pass