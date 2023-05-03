Pass the Next Generation NCLEX with Leading Review Course - NCLEX HIGH YIELD

Hundreds of NCLEX High Yield students have already passed the NEXT GENERATION NCLEX

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council Licensure Examination, or NCLEX, is the standardized test that nurses must pass in order to become licensed. The NCSBN implemented the Next Generation NCLEX in April 2023, and hundreds of NCLEX High Yield students have already passed.

Dr. Zeeshan Hoodbhoy, lead instructor and founder of NCLEX High Yield, has already broken down practice case studies, various stand alone questions, and bowtie questions during his courses to show students that NCLEX High Yield has been preparing their students for the revised exam for over a year. Dr. Zeeshan and his team have been teaching students about differential diagnoses and how to critically think, which are two important aspects of the Next Generation NCLEX.

"Students should be confident in their ability to pass the Next Generation NCLEX. I truly believe that if students are able to critically think, apply test taking strategies, and understand medicine versus memorizing, they will pass the exam." said Dr. Zeeshan

NCLEX High Yield has posted various FREE review videos on the Next Generation NCLEX on their YouTube channel with nearly 50 thousand subscribers. Tens of thousands of nurses have passed the NCLEX simply by using the free material offered by NCLEX High Yield.

Check out how Dr. Zeeshan and NCLEX High Yield break down next generation questions on the NCLEX High Yield YouTube channel.

