Pass Your Emissions Smog Test Guaranteed with New Rislone® CAT Complete Fuel, Exhaust and Emissions System Cleaner

HOLLY, Mich., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Worried about your Check Engine Light or an upcoming emissions smog test? Rislone's new CAT Complete™ Fuel, Exhaust and Emissions System Cleaner has your back.

Rislone CAT™ Complete Fuel, Exhaust and Emissions System Cleaner clears vehicle Check Engine Lights -- guaranteed. Tweet this Rislone’s new CAT™ Complete Fuel, Exhaust and Emissions System Cleaner is guaranteed to turn off a vehicle’s Check Engine Light and help it pass a state emissions test. It cleans the entire emissions and exhaust system to clear the P0420 and other OBD codes that indicate catalytic converter efficiency issues, and then goes a step further to also clean the fuel system to increase power, performance and fuel economy.

This unique chemical formula cleans the entire emissions and exhaust system to clear the P0420 and other OBD codes that indicate catalytic converter efficiency issues, and then goes a step further to also clean the fuel system to increase power, performance and fuel economy. It's guaranteed to turn off the Check Engine Light and help your car, truck or SUV pass emissions smog tests – or you get your money back*.

Generally, a vehicle's Check Engine Light (AKA Service Engine Light) illuminates when the vehicle's computer detects a problem that affects emissions or drivetrain issues. Driving with the light on can cause increased vehicle emissions, poor fuel economy, reduced power, engine damage and vehicle breakdown.

"It's never a good idea to ignore the Check Engine Light, but we know you might not address it right away because you're worried about a big repair bill," says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Rislone. "Relax. In many cases, simply following the directions to install a $29.99 bottle of new Rislone CAT Complete Fuel, Exhaust and Emissions System Cleaner will solve the problem, clear your Check Engine Light, and let your vehicle pass its emissions test, all without a trip to the shop."

Rislone's CAT Complete Fuel, Exhaust and Emissions System Cleaner (P/N 4720) is formulated with advanced high-performing detergents and heavy-duty cleaning solvents that effectively scrub and remove contaminants, soot, carbon build-up, and oily residue from the fuel injectors, combustion chambers, turbo, catalytic converters, oxygen sensors and the exhaust. Other active chemical ingredients react with the gases created in the combustion process to remove the remaining inorganic deposits. This restores their function and, with regular use, maintains efficiency.

CAT Complete can be used as a pre-treatment before emissions tests or as an alternative to replacing catalytic converters. It's also effective after failed smog tests, restores lost performance, and reduces tailpipe, HC, CO and NOx emissions. Regular use every 5,000 miles "tunes-up" the fuel, emissions and exhaust system to keep it clean and prevent the Check Engine Light from returning.

Rislone is so confident in the effectiveness of CAT Complete that it offers a money-back guarantee. Visit cel-reset.com/refunds for details.

Rislone CAT Complete will not void manufacturers' new vehicle warranties. It is specifically designed for vehicles with oxygen sensors and catalytic converters, and it exceeds EPA compliance performance criteria. It's safe to use with gasoline, ethanol and hybrid vehicles with fuel-injected, direct-injected, carbureted, turbo, GTDI, Ecotec® or EcoBoost® gasoline engines. Installation is easy and the bottle is designed to work in all gas tanks, including standard, obstructed and capless (no fuel cap) systems.

All Rislone products are proudly made in the U.S.A. Based in Holly, Michigan, Rislone has been America's best-selling engine treatment brand for 100 years. Rislone is ISO 9001 certified. Follow Rislone on social media at facebook.com/Rislone , twitter.com/Rislone , youtube.com/risloneglobal and through the blog at rislone.com/blog .

* Rislone guarantees, with the proper use of CAT Complete Fuel, Exhaust & Emissions System Cleaner, that the vehicle CEL light will turn off if it has one of the listed codes, and that it will pass the state emissions test, or the product purchase price will be refunded. For a full list of codes, visit cel-reset.com.

