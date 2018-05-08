Passage AI Co-Founder and CTO Mitul Tiwari Accepted in Forbes Technology Council

Tiwari joins other Forbes Technology Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

"The dramatic improvements in AI and natural language processing are creating tremendous demand for chatbots in nearly every industry," said Tiwari. "I am excited to share my expertise in deep learning, search and AI, along with my experience in developing and implementing chatbots, with the Forbes Technology Council members and the broader Forbes audience."

Passage AI created an award-winning bot-building tool that utilizes AI and natural language processing technologies, requires no coding and can be deployed anywhere in as little as two weeks. Employing a sophisticated deep learning model, the company's AI/NLP platform performs at an industry-leading 95 percent or higher accuracy, as noted by customers and independent analysts. Some of the largest brands in the world are currently using Passage AI's platform and experiencing great success.

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, said, "We are honored to welcome Mitul into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Passage AI

Founded in 2016 by Walmart Labs alumni Madhu Mathihalli and Ravi Raj and LinkedIn alumnus Mitul Tiwari, Passage AI enables businesses to harness the power of AI-enabled conversational interfaces to bring bottom-line benefits, to better utilize service agents saddled by mundane tasks, and to deliver exceptional customer experience. Passage AI counts Kohl's, Udacity and PwC among the business and services that use its solution. A 2018 TiE50 award winner, the company has secured $10.3 million in total funding and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. More information can be found at http://www.passage.ai.

