Passage AI Partners with Talkdesk To Offer Highly Accurate AI Chatbot Technology For Cloud-Based Contact Centers Around the World

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Passage AI, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled conversational interfaces, today announced it has partnered with Talkdesk to deliver sophisticated and highly accurate AI chatbot experiences through the Talkdesk platform. Talkdesk offers one of the industry's leading cloud-based contact center platforms, used by large enterprises and small businesses around the world. Passage AI's chatbot technology seamlessly integrates via an app on the Talkdesk platform, and for the first time, Talkdesk customers can now use AI to automatically respond to their customers, thereby lowering Customer Service costs and improving agent productivity.

Talkdesk powers customer interactions for more than 1,800 innovative enterprises around the world including 2U, Canon, IBM, Peloton and Trivago. Talkdesk is easily adaptable to changing customer and contact center operational needs, resulting in increased productivity, customer satisfaction and cost-saving. By combining enterprise performance with consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. Passage AI integrates with Talkdesk through AppConnect , the world's first enterprise app store, which unites best-in-breed software to redefine the way businesses integrate their call center platform.

"We are excited to now have Passage AI's innovative approach to conversational AI available to our customers through AppConnect," said Dave Richards, Head of AppConnect Partnerships and Operations, Talkdesk. "AppConnect enables customer service providers to easily add on new and innovative solutions through clicks, not code, and customize their contact center to exceed consumer expectations."

Chatbot technology continues to grow, with Gartner predicting 25% of customer service and support operations will use it by 2020, a sea change considering that number was just 2% in 2017. This explosive growth is due in large part to the benefits of AI chatbot technology in call centers, namely that companies enjoy a reduction of up to 70% in call, chat and email inquiries, while increasing customer satisfaction.

Passage AI's conversational AI platform boasts a 95% or higher accuracy in field tests. In addition, it allows Talkdesk customers the option to seamlessly integrate and deploy AI-based chatbot technology to over 20 different channels, including a website, mobile app, messaging platforms, voice assistants and IVRs, which helps better meet the needs of today's customer.

"Brands around the globe want to use conversational AI to lower customer service costs and improve customer satisfaction. Passage AI distinguishes itself through our 95% accuracy rate and the ease of deploying an AI-powered chat interface on over twenty text and voice platforms," said Ravi N. Raj, CEO and co-founder of Passage AI. "We're excited to join with Talkdesk, a partner who has demonstrated a similar commitment to excellence in its market, and ensure their customers can integrate AI-based conversational experiences quickly and easily through the Talkdesk platform."

The Passage AI chatbot uses native natural language processing models in all major languages. Talkdesk customers can deploy chatbots in English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Japanese and Mandarin Chinese.

Founded in 2016 by Walmart Labs alumni Madhu Mathihalli and Ravi N. Raj and LinkedIn alumnus Mitul Tiwari, Passage AI enables businesses to harness the power of AI-enabled conversational interfaces to bring bottom-line benefits, to better utilize service agents saddled by mundane tasks, and to deliver exceptional customer experience. Passage AI counts Kohl's, Bridgestone, Shell, Wynn, Ford and TransUnion among the business and services that use its solution. A 2018 TiE50, Golden Bridge and Global Achievement for AI award winner, the company has secured $10.3 million in total funding and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. More information can be found at https://www.passage.ai.

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative enterprises around the world including 2U, Canon, IBM, Peloton and Trivago, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com .

